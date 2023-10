PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 2.5 m EUR for the production of seven feature films and 466,208 EUR for the production of seven long documentaries.

Wild Hunt / Divoký hon directed by Marek Najbrt and produced by Bionaut received the highest grant in the Feature Film category, amounting to 610,658 EUR, while Playtopia directed by Bára Jíchová Tyson and produced by Cinepoint received the biggest support in the Documentary category, amounting to 81,793 EUR.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.