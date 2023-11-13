FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2023: Prize Winners

COTTBUS: The Ukrainian/Dutch coproduction Forever – Forever by Anna Buryachkova received the main prize in the Feature Film Competition of the 33rd FilmFestival Cottbus , which was held 7 – 12 November 2023.

Alongside the three competitions for the best feature, short and youth film, another eight programme sections of the festival included a Close up: Kazakhstan, EcoEast, What Remains of History, Spectrum and Kids at the Movies, among others.

The industry segment of the festival, the East – West coproduction market connecting cottbus, celebrated its 25th anniversary from 8 to 10 November 2023.

FilmFestival Cottbus, one of the world's leading festivals for current filmmaking in Central and Eastern Europe, is largely supported by the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and the City of Cottbus as well as the Media Programme of the European Union.

Click HERE to see the winners of the 25th connecting cottbus.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Main Prize for Best Film:

Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Special Award for Best Director:

Rezo Gigineishvili for Patient #1 (Georgia)

Produced by Independent Film Project

Award for an Outstanding Individual Performance:

Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Short Film Competition;

Main Prize for Best Short Film:

It`s Alright (Belarus)

Directed by Anton Zhuk

Special Prize for a Director:

Nikola Stojanović for The Ghost You Draw on My Back (Serbia, Estonia)

Youth Film Competition:

Best Youth Film:

Dyad (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

DIALOG Prize for Understanding Between Cultures:

Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)

Directed by Avelina Prat

Produced by Distinto Films

Coproduced by Activist 38

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR

Best Debut Film Prize:

Hela (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kasperska

Produced by Iris Media

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

FIPRESCI Prize:

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

Ecumenical Jury Prize:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Long Night of the Short Lusatians - Prize of the Foundation for the Sorbian People:

Ankleidezimmer – Hoblekaŕnje (Germany)

Directed by Frauke Rahr

Sorbian Young Talent Award of the Foundation for the Sorbian People:

Vom Suchen und Finden – Pytaś a namakaś (Germany)

Directed by Luka Golinski, Mira Dubian

Audience Award:

Clara (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Sabin Dorohoi

Produced by Western Transylvania Studio

Coproduced by Eyrie Entertainment in collaboration with ZDF and Arte

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

"Cottbus to Cinema" Award - to Promote the Distribution of a Festival Film:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani



MIOB in Shorts Award:

Primal Therapy (Finland)

Directed by Santtu Salminen