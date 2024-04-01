01-04-2024

FESTIVALS: Winners of One World Festival and East Doc Platform 2024

By
    FESTIVALS: Winners of One World Festival and East Doc Platform 2024 credit: dokweb.net

    PRAGUE: Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine) directed by Mohamed Jabaly was presented with the award for Best Film in the International Competition of the 26th One World International Human Rights Film Festival.

    The festival was held in Prague, Boskovice, Jeseník, Šumperk and Vsetín 20 – 28 March and it will extend till 21 April 2024 in 43 cities throughout the Czech Republic.

    The festival screened 96 long documentaries, ten VR projects and seven short films for children grouped in the traditional competition sections (International competition, Czech competition, You Have to Know, Immersive film competition), as well as in seven non-competitive categories.

    The East Doc Platform Award went to the Polish project Under His Spell directed by Łukasz Konopa.

    On 26 March 2024, the Silver Eye Award 2024 for the best long documentary presented at East Doc Platform went to the Polish/Ukrainian coproduction Flowers of Ukraine directed by Adelina Borets.

    One World International Human Rights Film Festival Awards:

    International Competition Jury Award:

    Best Film:
    Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine)
    Directed by Mohamed Jabaly

    Best Director:
    Kumjana Novakova for Silence of Reason (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia)

    Czech Jury Award:
    Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová
    Produced by guča films
    Coproduced by Marina films
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundRTVS, the Bratislava Region

    Vaclav Havel Jury Award:
    Extremists.Br (Brazil)
    Directed by Caio Cavechini

    Regional Jury Award:
    Tack (Greece)
    Directed by Vania Turner

    Audience Award:
    Is There a Place for Me, Please? (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jarmila Štuková

    Audience Award of the Abakus Foundation for Extraordinary Debate:
    Tack (Greece)
    Directed by Vania Turner

    Immersive Film Competition Award
    I Took a Lethal Dose of Herbs (USA)
    Directed by Yvette Granata

    Student Jury Award:
    Rahčan – Ella’s Riot (Norway)
    Directed by Anne Marte Blindheim

    Children’s Jury Award:
    Girl with Brass Rings (Myanmar)
    Directed by Sai Naw Kham

    East Doc Platform Awards:

    East Doc Platform Award:
    Under His Spell (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Konopa
    Produced by Silver Frame

    HBO Max Award:
    Birdie (Poland)
    Directed by Aneta Ptak
    Produced by Staron-Film

    Czech TV Coproduction Award:
    Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)
    Directed by Bence Máté
    Produced by Looks Filmproduktionen GmbH

    Ex Oriente Awards:

    Cut Thru the Noise Award:
    The Poor Cry Too (Lithuania, Mexico)
    Directed by Viktorija Mickute, Ieva Balsiunaite
    Produced by Just A Moment

    Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
    Keepers of the Ruins (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Mariia Shevchenko
    Produced by New Kyiv

    Golden Funnel Award:
    Birdie (Poland)
    Directed by Aneta Ptak

    East Doc Platform Partner Awards:

    Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
    Not in the Business of Making Friends (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan
    Produced by Manifest Film

    DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:
    Letters (Poland, Belarus)
    Directed by Andrei Kutsila
    Produced by DocEdu Foundation

    DocsBarcelona Award:
    Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)
    Directed by Bence Máté

    MIA Market Award:
    Man Under the Ice (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Eva Tomanová
    Produced by Alter Vision sro

    Docs Ireland Award:
    Big in Gazi Baba (North Macedonia, UK)
    Directed by Pauline Isabelle, Monique Blanchet
    Produced by Lumiere Films

    Baltic Sea Docs Award:
    Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Sasha Shegai

    Millenium Docs Against Gravity Award:
    Birdie (Poland)
    Directed by Aneta Ptak

    DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
    Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Sasha Shegai

    Pitch the Doc Prize:
    VOICE/OVER (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Bálint Révész
    Produced by ARINAFILM

    Published in Czech Republic

