FESTIVALS: Winners of One World Festival and East Doc Platform 2024

PRAGUE: Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine) directed by Mohamed Jabaly was presented with the award for Best Film in the International Competition of the 26th One World International Human Rights Film Festival .

The festival was held in Prague, Boskovice, Jeseník, Šumperk and Vsetín 20 – 28 March and it will extend till 21 April 2024 in 43 cities throughout the Czech Republic.

The festival screened 96 long documentaries, ten VR projects and seven short films for children grouped in the traditional competition sections (International competition, Czech competition, You Have to Know, Immersive film competition), as well as in seven non-competitive categories.

The East Doc Platform Award went to the Polish project Under His Spell directed by Łukasz Konopa.

On 26 March 2024, the Silver Eye Award 2024 for the best long documentary presented at East Doc Platform went to the Polish/Ukrainian coproduction Flowers of Ukraine directed by Adelina Borets.

One World International Human Rights Film Festival Awards:

International Competition Jury Award:

Best Film:

Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine)

Directed by Mohamed Jabaly

Best Director:

Kumjana Novakova for Silence of Reason (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia)

Czech Jury Award:

Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by guča films

Coproduced by Marina films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, the Bratislava Region

Vaclav Havel Jury Award:

Extremists.Br (Brazil)

Directed by Caio Cavechini

Regional Jury Award:

Tack (Greece)

Directed by Vania Turner

Audience Award:

Is There a Place for Me, Please? (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jarmila Štuková

Audience Award of the Abakus Foundation for Extraordinary Debate:

Tack (Greece)

Directed by Vania Turner

Immersive Film Competition Award

I Took a Lethal Dose of Herbs (USA)

Directed by Yvette Granata

Student Jury Award:

Rahčan – Ella’s Riot (Norway)

Directed by Anne Marte Blindheim

Children’s Jury Award:

Girl with Brass Rings (Myanmar)

Directed by Sai Naw Kham

East Doc Platform Awards:

East Doc Platform Award:

Under His Spell (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Konopa

Produced by Silver Frame

HBO Max Award:

Birdie (Poland)

Directed by Aneta Ptak

Produced by Staron-Film

Czech TV Coproduction Award:

Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)

Directed by Bence Máté

Produced by Looks Filmproduktionen GmbH

Ex Oriente Awards:

Cut Thru the Noise Award:

The Poor Cry Too (Lithuania, Mexico)

Directed by Viktorija Mickute, Ieva Balsiunaite

Produced by Just A Moment

Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:

Keepers of the Ruins (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Mariia Shevchenko

Produced by New Kyiv

Golden Funnel Award:

Birdie (Poland)

Directed by Aneta Ptak

East Doc Platform Partner Awards:

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:

Not in the Business of Making Friends (Romania)

Directed by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan

Produced by Manifest Film

DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:

Letters (Poland, Belarus)

Directed by Andrei Kutsila

Produced by DocEdu Foundation

DocsBarcelona Award:

Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)

Directed by Bence Máté

MIA Market Award:

Man Under the Ice (Czech Republic)

Directed by Eva Tomanová

Produced by Alter Vision sro

Docs Ireland Award:

Big in Gazi Baba (North Macedonia, UK)

Directed by Pauline Isabelle, Monique Blanchet

Produced by Lumiere Films

Baltic Sea Docs Award:

Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Sasha Shegai

Millenium Docs Against Gravity Award:

Birdie (Poland)

Directed by Aneta Ptak

DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:

Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Sasha Shegai

Pitch the Doc Prize:

VOICE/OVER (Czech Republic)

Directed by Bálint Révész

Produced by ARINAFILM