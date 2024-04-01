FESTIVALS: Winners of One World Festival and East Doc Platform 2024

The festival was held in Prague, Boskovice, Jeseník, Šumperk and Vsetín 20 – 28 March and it will extend till 21 April 2024 in 43 cities throughout the Czech Republic.
The festival screened 96 long documentaries, ten VR projects and seven short films for children grouped in the traditional competition sections (International competition, Czech competition, You Have to Know, Immersive film competition), as well as in seven non-competitive categories.
The East Doc Platform Award went to the Polish project Under His Spell directed by Łukasz Konopa.
On 26 March 2024, the Silver Eye Award 2024 for the best long documentary presented at East Doc Platform went to the Polish/Ukrainian coproduction Flowers of Ukraine directed by Adelina Borets.
One World International Human Rights Film Festival Awards:
International Competition Jury Award:
Best Film:
Life Is Beautiful (Norway, Palestine)
Directed by Mohamed Jabaly
Best Director:
Kumjana Novakova for Silence of Reason (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia)
Czech Jury Award:
Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by guča films
Coproduced by Marina films
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, the Bratislava Region
Vaclav Havel Jury Award:
Extremists.Br (Brazil)
Directed by Caio Cavechini
Regional Jury Award:
Tack (Greece)
Directed by Vania Turner
Audience Award:
Is There a Place for Me, Please? (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jarmila Štuková
Audience Award of the Abakus Foundation for Extraordinary Debate:
Tack (Greece)
Directed by Vania Turner
Immersive Film Competition Award
I Took a Lethal Dose of Herbs (USA)
Directed by Yvette Granata
Student Jury Award:
Rahčan – Ella’s Riot (Norway)
Directed by Anne Marte Blindheim
Children’s Jury Award:
Girl with Brass Rings (Myanmar)
Directed by Sai Naw Kham
East Doc Platform Awards:
East Doc Platform Award:
Under His Spell (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Konopa
Produced by Silver Frame
HBO Max Award:
Birdie (Poland)
Directed by Aneta Ptak
Produced by Staron-Film
Czech TV Coproduction Award:
Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)
Directed by Bence Máté
Produced by Looks Filmproduktionen GmbH
Ex Oriente Awards:
Cut Thru the Noise Award:
The Poor Cry Too (Lithuania, Mexico)
Directed by Viktorija Mickute, Ieva Balsiunaite
Produced by Just A Moment
Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award:
Keepers of the Ruins (Ukraine, Poland)
Directed by Mariia Shevchenko
Produced by New Kyiv
Golden Funnel Award:
Birdie (Poland)
Directed by Aneta Ptak
East Doc Platform Partner Awards:
Sunny Side of the Doc Prize:
Not in the Business of Making Friends (Romania)
Directed by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan
Produced by Manifest Film
DOK Leipzig DOK Co-Pro Market Award:
Letters (Poland, Belarus)
Directed by Andrei Kutsila
Produced by DocEdu Foundation
DocsBarcelona Award:
Tito. The West's Favorite Dictator (Germany, Austria, Croatia, Italy)
Directed by Bence Máté
MIA Market Award:
Man Under the Ice (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eva Tomanová
Produced by Alter Vision sro
Docs Ireland Award:
Big in Gazi Baba (North Macedonia, UK)
Directed by Pauline Isabelle, Monique Blanchet
Produced by Lumiere Films
Baltic Sea Docs Award:
Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Sasha Shegai
Millenium Docs Against Gravity Award:
Birdie (Poland)
Directed by Aneta Ptak
DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize:
Acting Classes (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Sasha Shegai
Pitch the Doc Prize:
VOICE/OVER (Czech Republic)
Directed by Bálint Révész
Produced by ARINAFILM