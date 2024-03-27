Flowers of Ukraine Wins Silver Eye Award at East Doc Platform 2024

PRAGUE: The Silver Eye Award 2024 for the best long documentary presented at East Doc Platform went to the Polish/Ukrainian coproduction Flowers of Ukraine directed by Adelina Borets.

The jury also awarded a Special Mention to the Czech/Slovak coproduction The Other One directed by Marie-Magdalena Kochová.

The ceremony was held at the Mayor’s Residence in Prague on 26 March 2024.

The East Doc Platform (EDP), the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for CEE documentaries, is taking place at the French Institute in Prague 22 – 28 March 2024.

Its main segments are: The East Doc Forum (flagship pitching opportunity for the funding and coproduction of projects in development/early production), held on 27 March 2024; The East Doc Market (curated meetings between filmmakers and decision-makers to pitch projects in development, production or postproduction) on 27 – 28 March 2024; East Doc Interactive (for projects with innovative technologies and new storytelling ways used for immersive, XR or any interactive storytelling); Czech Docs... Coming Soon; and The East Silver (film market for completed films and rough cuts), held on 26 March 2024.



The East Doc Platform is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film and the One World Film Festival with financial support from Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Czech Ministry of Culture, APA - Audiovisual Producers' Association, HBO Max, the capital city of Prague, and the Austrian Cultural Forum.