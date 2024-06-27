CEE Animation Forum 2024 Announces Official Selection

PRAGUE: A total of 31 projects (nine features, seven TV series, nine short films, and six student films) have been selected for the animation industry's leading regional pitching, financing and co-production CEE Animation Forum, whose 12th edition will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on 12-13 November 2024.

This selection is the result of record-breaking 123 applications from 31 countries, representing a remarkable 30 percent increase compared to 2023.

“The record-breaking number of applications and the impressive quality of the selected projects highlight the growing significance of our event in the global animation industry,” says Marta Jallageas, managing director of the event.

CEE countries make up around 70% of the lineup, with Czech Republic (six), Hungary (four) and Poland (four) being the most represented.

Launched in 2023 to complement the pitching competition, the Market provides a platform for professionals in the animation industry to showcase their animated project, and offers participants the opportunity to purchase accreditations for their projects at any stage.

Accreditations for CEE Animation Forum will open in September 2024.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by the International Visegrad Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Czech Audiovisual Producers´ Association (APA), Ministry of Culture Czech Republic and Pilsen Region.

