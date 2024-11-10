CEE Animation Forum 2024 About to Start in Pilsen

PILSEN: Almost 200 professionals from 27 countries will take part in the 12th CEE Animation Forum , which will showcase 31 projects in the Pitching Competition and 50 projects in the Market. The event will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, 12 - 13 November 2024.

The 31 projects from the Pitching Competition include nine feature films, seven TV series, nine short films, and six student films, which were selected from among a record-breaking 123 applications from 31 countries (30 percent increase over 2023).

The 50 projects from the Market are shorts, student shorts, features, and TV series in various stages of (pre)production and (script) development.

The ever-growing list of attendees includes buyers and acquisition editors from ARTE, BBC, and DR Sales, as well as seasoned producers from studios such as JPL Films, 3.0 Studio, and Atom Art.

The animation industry’s leading European pitching, financing, and coproduction event has three main activities: Pitching Competition, Market and 1:1 Meetings. The awards will be announced on 13 November 2024.

"The CEE Animation Forum continues to be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the animation industry. This year, with a record number of applications and an incredibly diverse group of participants, we’re seeing a growing demand for international coproductions and creative partnerships. We’re excited to see the projects that will come to life through this year’s edition," explains Marta Jallageas, managing director.

The programme also includes the lecture Insights and Best Practices of Pitching Children's Content to the BBC, presented by Sarah Aspinall, Acquisitions Editor at the BBC, as well as a special preparatory workshop for students from the Visegrad region, led by Juraj Krasnohorsky and Marta Jallageas.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by International Visegrad Fund, Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, Czech Film Fund, Audiovisual Producers´ Association CZ, Pilsen Region, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest, and LITA.

Click HERE for the press release.