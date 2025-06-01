CEE Animation at Annecy 2025

PRAGUE: CEE Animation will once again have a strong presence at MIFA, the world's biggest animation market, taking place 10 - 13 June 2025 in Annecy.

CEE Animation will lead a delegation of film professionals, hosted at the Creative Europe MEDIA stand (F.03), and it will organise a series of events designed to showcase the talent and creativity of Central and Eastern European animation.

CEE Animation’s MIFA delegation brings together more than 30 industry professionals, including producers, directors, and representatives from national associations, film funds, and schools, who are ready to engage with international partners.

The CEE Animation delegation is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Audiovisual Fund, Audiovisual Producers´ Association, and the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic.

Find the complete CEEA delegation list for Annecy 2025 here.

You can find CEE Animation’s activities at MIFA here.