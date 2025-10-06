CEE Animation Workshop 2026 Launches Call for Entries

PRAGUE: The submissions for the CEE Animation Workshop 2026 are now open, and a new training programme has been introduced: Script Consultants in Animation.

The 8th edition of the CEE Animation Workshop will take place from February to October 2026 and will consist of 4 one week modules; 2 modules will be held online and 2 modules will be organised on-site in different European countries. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the CEE Animation Forum 2026 in the Czech Republic.

“We are happy to announce the eighth edition of the CEE Animation Workshop, which will, for the very first time, have one module in Norway! At the same time, we are launching the first edition of the training programme for script consultants in animation! We have developed a comprehensive and very practical course, together with our tutors and animation dramaturges Phil Parker and Rita Domonyi. With more than 50 years of experience in writing for animation combined between the two of them, we are confident that the training will be a success!” said Saša Bach, the managing director of the CEE Animation Workshop.

The programme is led by renowned professionals in the roles of group leaders, who closely follow and mentor projects for the duration of the programme. Script consultants Phil Parker (United Kingdom) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary), along with renowned producers Réka Temple (Cinemon Entertainment, Hungary) and Annemie Degryse (Lumiere Group / Beast Studio, Belgium), will be reprising their roles as group leaders.

The CEE Animation Workshop is tailor-made to suit the needs of producers and their creative teams who have animation projects of any format (short films, TV series, specials, feature films, hybrid films, XR) in development. A limited number of career-oriented participants without a project can attend the workshop and develop a long-term strategy for their careers in animation.

The call is open for the following programme categories: Project development, Career-oriented participants, and Script Consultants in Animation.

The deadline for submissions is 3 November 2025.

CEE Animation Workshop 2026 is organised by the Slovene Animated Film Association – DS AF, CEE Animation, the Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers – APAF in partnership with Lillywood and Nordic Animation.

It is supported by Creative Europe-MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration Slovenia, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, and the Audiovisual Producers ́ Association Czech Republic.

Click HERE for the press release and HERE for more information.