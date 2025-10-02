The 11th Czech-In Film Festival in Paris Announces Programme

PARIS: The Czech-In Film Festival , the only showcase in France dedicated to Czech and Slovak cinema, returns for its 11th edition at Cinéma Saint-André des Arts and the Quartier Latin Film Library in Paris from 16 to 19 October 2025.

This year, the festival highlights women’s perspectives (filmmakers, actresses, producers, artists, and public figures), who, each in their own way, shape our time, influence contemporary cinema, and enrich the debate about our society.

One of the highlights is the retrospective of the Czechoslovak New Wave icon Věra Chytilová (1929–2014) including a special screening of her debut feature Something Different / O nĕčem jiném, a new documentary on her collaborator and muse Ester Krumbachová, a professional roundtable on her legacy and impact on women’s cinema in Central Europe, and the screenings of two of her short films, Ceiling / Strop and A Bagful of Fleas / Pytel blech.

A special programme on a feminine perspective will present contemporary filmmakers Zuzana Kirchnerová, with her Czech/Slovak/Italian debut feature Caravan / Karavan (produced by MasterFilm and Nutprodukcia, coproduced by Tempesta Italy) starring Aňa Geislerová, and Klára Tasovská with her documentary I Am Not Yet Who I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být, which is the Czech Republic’s 2025 Oscar contender. Somatic Films (Czech Republic) produced Tasovská’s film in coproduction with Slovakia’s nutprodukcia, Mischief Films (Czech Republic), ARTE, and the Czech Television,

The selection includes over a dozen fiction films and documentaries, as well as a programme of animated short films.

Three leading figures from the arts will award the Petite Marguerite d’Or, a prize inspired by the world of Věra Chytilová, honouring audacity and innovation: Lenka Horňáková Civade, novelist and screenwriter, Pierre Erwan Guillaume, screenwriter and director, and Éric Cénat, stage director and head of the Théâtre de l' Imprévu company.

True to its mission, the Czech-In Film Festival led by Markéta Hodoušková remains a place of exchange between France, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, focusing on issues of coproduction and the dissemination of Central European cinema in France.

Click HERE for more information.