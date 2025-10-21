CEE Animation Forum 2025 Set to Kick Off in Pilsen

PILSEN: The 13th edition of the CEE Animation Forum will gather in Pilsen 4 – 6 November 29 projects in the Pitching Competition, 40 projects on the Market, and almost 200 industry professionals including decision-makers from European broadcasters, festivals, leading distributors and production houses.

The new edition of the leading regional pitching, financing, and coproduction market for European animated projects will spotlight the creativity in European animation through 29 pitching projects from 15 countries, across four categories: nine short films, eight student shorts, six series, and six long films.

About 70% of the projects come from the CEE region, led by Czech Republic (five), Poland (four), and Hungary (three). The projects were chosen from a record 199 submissions, which marks a 62% increase from 2024 and more than double the number from 2023.

“The animation landscape in Europe is changing fast, and Central and Eastern Europe has become a true nest of creativity and source of talent. Our mission is to facilitate networking, increase visibility for studios, and help them find the right partners to move their projects forward. The CEEA Forum has always been about more than pitching - it’s about building a community,” says Marta Jallageas, Managing Director.

The intensive two-day programme will consist of four pitching sessions culminating in an award ceremony on the evening of 6 November, as well as Market activities, one-to-one meetings and networking opportunities.

The panel discussion Building Financing Bridges for European Animation will highlight the new CODA Codevelopment Award, initiated by CEE Animation and supported by several national film funds, designed to strengthen the Central and Eastern European animation sector.

The Market will showcase a diverse range of animated projects in development, production, or nearing completion, from accredited CEEA Forum guests.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, co-financed by the governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from the International Visegrad Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Czech Ministry of Culture, the Czech-German Future Fund, and the Pilsen Region.

Click HERE for the press release and HERE for more information.