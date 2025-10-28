French Film Festival 2025 in Czech Republic Announces First Titles

PRAGUE: The French Film Festival in Czech Republic has announced the first titles of its 28th edition set to be held from 20 to 26 November 2025 in Prague, Brno, České Budějovice, Hradec Králové, and Ostrava.

The programme features 14 new releases, including Cannes Film Festival premieres, a Czech Critics’ Choice competition, special tributes to Alain Delon and Émilie Dequenne, and also a Short Films Evening.

Among the films that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 are Cédric Klapisch’s The Colors of Time / La Venue de l’avenir, Stéphane Demoustier’s The Architect / The Great Arch, and Thierry Klifa’s The Richest Woman in the World / La femme la plus riche du monde.

The musical Leave One Day / Partir un jour by Amélie Bonnin, Vincent Munier’s documentary The Whisper of the Forest / Le chant des forêts, and Rebecca Zlotowski’s drama A Private Life / Vie privée, which also premiered in Cannes, are in the programme as well.

The Czech Critics’ Choice section includes six films which will run in Prague for the Audience Award. The list includes Young Mothers / Jeunes mères by the Dardenne brothers, A Magnificent Life / Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol by Sylvain Chomet, Richard Linklater’s The New Wave, Grégory Magne’s The Musicians / Les Musiciens, Out of Love / Les enfants vont bien by Nathan Ambrosioni, and Love Me Tender by Anna Cazenave Cambet.

To accompany the screening of Richard Linklater’s New Wave the festival will organise a special screening with the iconic Breathless / À bout de souffle (1960) by Jean-Luc Godard.

The full programme will be available in early November on the official website of the festival: festivalff.cz.