Winners of CEE Animation Forum 2025

Until Death Unites Us by Nawojka Wierzbowska and Natalia Krawczuk

PILSEN: CEE Animation Forum , the leading regional pitching, financing, and co-production market for European animated projects, announced its winners in Pilsen on 6 November 2025 after two days of pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, networking, and a panel discussion focused on co-development funding for European animation.

A total of 29 projects from 15 countries, spanning four categories: nine short films, eight student shorts, six TV series, and six long films, were included in the Pitching Competition. The selected projects, with a combined production budget exceeding 36 m EUR, target audiences ranging from children (12 projects) and teenagers/young adults (7) to adult viewers (10).

"CEE Animation Forum again showcased the incredible line-up with extraordinary market potential. Judging by this year’s selection, the future of European animation looks very bright. As always, we are especially proud to see projects that have grown through our CEE Animation Workshop and Rise and Shine pitching lab, already making strides in their artistic journey," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

CEE Animation Forum juries announced the winners in the four main categories. The Audience Award, CEE Animation Workshop Award and six partners’ awards were also presented. A total of 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards recognised the standout projects of this year’s Forum.

CEE Animation Forum 2025 was financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, co-financed by the governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from the International Visegrad Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Czech Ministry of Culture, the Czech-German Future Fund, and the Pilsen Region.

CEE ANIMATION FORUM 2025 AWARDS:

Audience Award:

Winner:

Tulip (France)

Directed by Juli Tudisco

Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

Feature Film Category:

Winner:

Until Death Unites Us (Poland)

Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk

Produced by GS Animation

Special Mention:

Pink Punk Delta (Spain, Slovakia)

Directed by Alba Sotorra

Produced by ALBA SOTORRA

Coproduced by Artichoke

TV Series Category:

Winner:

Tulip (France)

Directed by Juli Tudisco

Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

Special Mention:

Scope of the Universe (Norway)

Directed by Anja Manou Hellem

Produced by LØV Film

Short Film Category:

Winner:

I’m Not Nearly Cool Yet (Poland)

Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

Produced by Blurred (Poland)

Special Mention:

The Molepire (Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Cermak

Produced by Films & Chips

Rising Stars – Student Film Category:

Winner:

Ergot (Hungary)

Directed by Damjan Lazin

Produced by Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Special Mention:

Reus (Czech Republic)

Directed by Ondrej Tesnar

Produced by Tomas Bata University

CEE Animation Workshop Award:

Winner:

Tulip (France)

Directed by Juli Tudisco

Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

Ciclic Residency:

Winner:

Tense (Norway)

Directed by Konrad Hjemli

Produced by Mikrofilm

Travelling Distribution Award:

Winner:

Lunar Landscape (Germany)

Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos

Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

Special Mention:

Tense (Norway)

Directed by Konrad Hjemli

Produced by Mikrofilm

Cartoon - direct access:

Winner – CARTOON MOVIE:

Until Death Unites Us (Poland)

Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk

Produced by GS Animation

Winner - CARTOON FORUM:

Tolo & Bolo (Poland)

Directed by Aleksander Matuszewski

Produced by Filmograf

TVPaint – animation license:

Winner:

Lunar Landscape (Germany)

Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos

Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

Young Horizons Industry - direct access:

Winner:

The Golden Butterfly (North Macedonia)

Directed by Goce Cvetanovski

Produced by Makedonska Krepost

BRATROnice Residency:

Winner:

Reus (Czech Republic)

Directed by Ondřej Tešnar

Produced by Tomas Bata University, Pirogy Studios

