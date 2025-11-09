09-11-2025

Winners of CEE Animation Forum 2025

By
    Until Death Unites Us by Nawojka Wierzbowska and Natalia Krawczuk Until Death Unites Us by Nawojka Wierzbowska and Natalia Krawczuk source: CEEA

    PILSEN: CEE Animation Forum, the leading regional pitching, financing, and co-production market for European animated projects, announced its winners in Pilsen on 6 November 2025 after two days of pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, networking, and a panel discussion focused on co-development funding for European animation.

    A total of 29 projects from 15 countries, spanning four categories: nine short films, eight student shorts, six TV series, and six long films, were included in the Pitching Competition. The selected projects, with a combined production budget exceeding 36 m EUR, target audiences ranging from children (12 projects) and teenagers/young adults (7) to adult viewers (10).

    "CEE Animation Forum again showcased the incredible line-up with extraordinary market potential. Judging by this year’s selection, the future of European animation looks very bright. As always, we are especially proud to see projects that have grown through our CEE Animation Workshop and Rise and Shine pitching lab, already making strides in their artistic journey," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

    CEE Animation Forum juries announced the winners in the four main categories. The Audience Award, CEE Animation Workshop Award and six partners’ awards were also presented. A total of 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards recognised the standout projects of this year’s Forum.

    CEE Animation Forum 2025 was financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, co-financed by the governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from the International Visegrad Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Czech Ministry of Culture, the Czech-German Future Fund, and the Pilsen Region.

    CEE ANIMATION FORUM 2025 AWARDS:

    Audience Award:

    Winner:
    Tulip (France)
    Directed by Juli Tudisco
    Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

    Feature Film Category:

    Winner:
    Until Death Unites Us (Poland)
    Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk
    Produced by GS Animation

    Special Mention:
    Pink Punk Delta (Spain, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alba Sotorra
    Produced by ALBA SOTORRA
    Coproduced by Artichoke

    TV Series Category: 

    Winner:
    Tulip (France)
    Directed by Juli Tudisco
    Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

    Special Mention:
    Scope of the Universe (Norway)
    Directed by Anja Manou Hellem
    Produced by LØV Film

    Short Film Category:

    Winner:
    I’m Not Nearly Cool Yet (Poland)
    Directed by Anastazja Naumenko
    Produced by Blurred (Poland)

    Special Mention:
    The Molepire (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Cermak
    Produced by Films & Chips 

    Rising Stars – Student Film Category:

    Winner:
    Ergot (Hungary)
    Directed by Damjan Lazin
    Produced by Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

    Special Mention:
    Reus (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Ondrej Tesnar
    Produced by Tomas Bata University

    CEE Animation Workshop Award:

    Winner:
    Tulip (France)
    Directed by Juli Tudisco
    Produced by Avec ou sans Vous

    Ciclic Residency:

    Winner:
    Tense (Norway)
    Directed by Konrad Hjemli
    Produced by Mikrofilm

    Travelling Distribution Award:

    Winner:
    Lunar Landscape (Germany)
    Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos
    Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

    Special Mention:
    Tense (Norway)
    Directed by Konrad Hjemli
    Produced by Mikrofilm

    Cartoon - direct access:

    Winner – CARTOON MOVIE:
    Until Death Unites Us (Poland)
    Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk
    Produced by GS Animation

    Winner - CARTOON FORUM:
    Tolo & Bolo (Poland)
    Directed by Aleksander Matuszewski
    Produced by Filmograf

    TVPaint – animation license:

    Winner:
    Lunar Landscape (Germany)
    Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos
    Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

    Young Horizons Industry - direct access:

    Winner:
    The Golden Butterfly (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Goce Cvetanovski
    Produced by Makedonska Krepost

    BRATROnice Residency:

    Winner:
    Reus (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Ondřej Tešnar
    Produced by Tomas Bata University, Pirogy Studios

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« French Film Festival 2025 in Czech Republic Announces First Titles