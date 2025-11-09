Winners of CEE Animation Forum 2025

A total of 29 projects from 15 countries, spanning four categories: nine short films, eight student shorts, six TV series, and six long films, were included in the Pitching Competition. The selected projects, with a combined production budget exceeding 36 m EUR, target audiences ranging from children (12 projects) and teenagers/young adults (7) to adult viewers (10).
"CEE Animation Forum again showcased the incredible line-up with extraordinary market potential. Judging by this year’s selection, the future of European animation looks very bright. As always, we are especially proud to see projects that have grown through our CEE Animation Workshop and Rise and Shine pitching lab, already making strides in their artistic journey," said Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.
CEE Animation Forum juries announced the winners in the four main categories. The Audience Award, CEE Animation Workshop Award and six partners’ awards were also presented. A total of 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards recognised the standout projects of this year’s Forum.
CEE Animation Forum 2025 was financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, co-financed by the governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from the International Visegrad Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Czech Ministry of Culture, the Czech-German Future Fund, and the Pilsen Region.
CEE ANIMATION FORUM 2025 AWARDS:
Audience Award:
Winner:
Tulip (France)
Directed by Juli Tudisco
Produced by Avec ou sans Vous
Feature Film Category:
Winner:
Until Death Unites Us (Poland)
Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk
Produced by GS Animation
Special Mention:
Pink Punk Delta (Spain, Slovakia)
Directed by Alba Sotorra
Produced by ALBA SOTORRA
Coproduced by Artichoke
TV Series Category:
Winner:
Tulip (France)
Directed by Juli Tudisco
Produced by Avec ou sans Vous
Special Mention:
Scope of the Universe (Norway)
Directed by Anja Manou Hellem
Produced by LØV Film
Short Film Category:
Winner:
I’m Not Nearly Cool Yet (Poland)
Directed by Anastazja Naumenko
Produced by Blurred (Poland)
Special Mention:
The Molepire (Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Cermak
Produced by Films & Chips
Rising Stars – Student Film Category:
Winner:
Ergot (Hungary)
Directed by Damjan Lazin
Produced by Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
Special Mention:
Reus (Czech Republic)
Directed by Ondrej Tesnar
Produced by Tomas Bata University
CEE Animation Workshop Award:
Winner:
Tulip (France)
Directed by Juli Tudisco
Produced by Avec ou sans Vous
Ciclic Residency:
Winner:
Tense (Norway)
Directed by Konrad Hjemli
Produced by Mikrofilm
Travelling Distribution Award:
Winner:
Lunar Landscape (Germany)
Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos
Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Special Mention:
Tense (Norway)
Directed by Konrad Hjemli
Produced by Mikrofilm
Cartoon - direct access:
Winner – CARTOON MOVIE:
Until Death Unites Us (Poland)
Directed by Nawojka Wierzbowska, Natalia Krawczuk
Produced by GS Animation
Winner - CARTOON FORUM:
Tolo & Bolo (Poland)
Directed by Aleksander Matuszewski
Produced by Filmograf
TVPaint – animation license:
Winner:
Lunar Landscape (Germany)
Directed by Foivos Chalkiopoulos
Produced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf
Young Horizons Industry - direct access:
Winner:
The Golden Butterfly (North Macedonia)
Directed by Goce Cvetanovski
Produced by Makedonska Krepost
BRATROnice Residency:
Winner:
Reus (Czech Republic)
Directed by Ondřej Tešnar
Produced by Tomas Bata University, Pirogy Studios
