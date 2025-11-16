French Film Festival Ready to Start in Czech Republic

The Colors of Time by Cédric Klapisch

PRAGUE: Cédric Klapisch’s The Colors of Time / La Venue de l’avenir will open the 28th edition of the French Film Festival in Czech Republic , which will be held 20 - 26 November 2025 in Prague, Brno, České Budějovice, Hradec Králové, and Ostrava.

The festival will screen 14 new releases, including Cannes Film Festival premieres, a Czech Critics’ Choice competition, special tributes to Alain Delon and Émilie Dequenne, and also a Short Films Evening.

Among the guests of the festival are actor Zinedine Soualem, film directors Pascal Elbé, Stéphane Demoustier, and Camille Perton, and the directors Grégoire Graesslin and Fiorella Basdereff, who will screen their films in the traditional Short Films Evening, organised together with Unifrance.

Click HERE for other information and the festival’s trailer.