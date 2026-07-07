FNE at KVIFF 2026: Industry Awards

WINNERS OF KVIFF PROMISES
KVIFF Central Stage, Works in Development – Feature Launch & Focus Queer, Works in Development – KVIFF Talents
KVIFF Promises, the festival's Industry section and film market, has the rewarding mission of bridging the gap between talented filmmakers and their potential co-production partners, festivals and audiences.
In addition to the established Works in Development – Feature Launch & Focus Queer presentations and a fourth edition of KVIFF Talents, this year's KVIFF Promises introduced the new Book-to-Screen at KVIFF pitching session with 8 literary works looking for adaptation. The KVIFF Central Stage showcase of established directors and Central European co-productions, organised and curated in cooperation with selected national film institutes from the region, continued with its second edition.
“This region of Central Europe has the potential to be a true powerhouse of the audiovisual industry. With the festival's industry activities, such as KVIFF Central Stage or Works in Development – Feature Launch, we hope to make the industry professionals more aware of the films being produced here, the talent behind them and the wide array of possible collaborations that can be started here. On top of that, we are very glad that many of the presented projects are eligible for the prestigious Eurimages Co-production Development Award of EUR 20,000 which represents a great support to any producer facing the challenges of co-producing within Europe. This year, I am also incredibly pleased that we are offering a selection of books that are ready for film or series adaptation. This way, even more stories from the region can resonate around the world,“ Hugo Rosák, the Head of the KVIFF Film Industry Office, says.
A total of 38 film and series projects or IPs were showcased this year, and the winners are:
Eurimages Co-production Development Awards
Eurimages Co-production Development Award Jury:
Gyda Velvin Myklebust, Head of New Nordic Films
Michel Plazanet, deputy director of International and European affairs, Centre National du Cinéma
Jasmina Sijerčić, producer
Eurimages Co-production Development Award
The jury has decided to award the 20,000 EUR cash prize for further development, sponsored by the Eurimages fund, to Selamlik (Sweden, Denmark), directed by Jerry Carlsson, written by Khaled Alesmael and produced by Frida Mårtensson.
Jury statement: “The jury decided to grant the Eurimages Co-production Development Award to a project about a love story that the war made impossible – set between past and present, between countries lost and found. It's a story that resonates strongly in today's geopolitical context, with, unfortunately, too many displaced individuals. We hope this award will contribute to placing Selamlik at the heart of the European co-production scene, where we trust its team will find dedicated collaborators to bring this powerful story to life.”
Eurimages Special Co-production Development Award
An additional prize was donated by Eurimages to support a particularly promising Ukrainian project. The jury has decided to award a special 20,000 EUR cash prize for further development to Reminiscence (Ukraine), directed and written by Anastasia Tykha and produced by Darya Bassel.
Jury statement: “This award goes to a project led by a female creative team – an emerging director and an established producer – telling a story that explores the universal themes of loss, grief and survival, with the desire to find a way to keep living in today's Ukraine. We are confident that this award, given at such an important stage of development, can help encourage other European partners to come on board with Reminiscence.”
Works in Development – Feature Launch & Focus Queer
MIDPOINT & KVIFF Development Award
Jury:
Angeliki Vergou, festival advisor, Thessaloniki IFF, Director of Hellenic Film Academy
Danijel Hočevar, producer at Vertigo, mentor at MIDPOINT Feature Launch
Anamaria Antoci, producer
This year, KVIFF showcased nine projects that have gone through development and mentoring within the MIDPOINT – Feature Launch programme and four projects from the MIDPOINT – Focus Queer programme, designed to foster diversity in storytelling and provide crucial support to filmmakers in the realm of queer narratives.
The jury has decided to award the 10,000 EUR cash prize for further development, jointly sponsored by MIDPOINT, Barrandov Studio and KVIFF, to They Bloom at Dawn (North Macedonia), directed and written by Angela Dimeska and produced by Ognen Antov.
Jury statement: “The jury unanimously decided in favour of a project about human and family relationships in the context of an environmental crisis. It brings a community together and reminds us that personal courage and collective responsibility are closely linked.”
Connecting Cottbus Award
Connecting Cottbus representatives Marjorie Bendeck and Katharina Stumm have decided to give the award to the film Reminiscence (Ukraine), directed and written by Anastasia Tykha and produced by Darya Bassel.
The project will be granted the opportunity to pitch at Connecting Cottbus, the East-West co-production market, during the Film Festival Cottbus.
Statement: “A mother and daughter disconnected in their grief, an empty apartment that holds a presence and denies its loss, fragmented memories that hit like lightning – we were very taken with this quiet and personal exploration of the consequences of war.”
Rotterdam Lab Award
Rotterdam Lab representative Alessia Acone has chosen Monika Matuszewska, producer of the film Confirmation (Poland) as the winner. The winner will participate in the Rotterdam Lab professional training programme for producers, which takes place during the International Film Festival Rotterdam.
Statement: “Rotterdam Lab will boost this producer's career, helping her identify her next steps in the complex producing landscape. She already has in-depth, realistic and empathetic knowledge of the field, and the programme will connect her with fellows who'll guide, inspire and support her.”
Marché du Film Producers Network Award
Cannes Marché du Film Producers Network representatives Yago Mateo and Alexandra Zakharchenko have chosen Tomáš Hrubý, producer of Cowgirl (Czech Republic), and Eva Váchová, producer of A Few Branches Off (Czech Republic), both from the KVIFF Central Stage showcase, as the winners.
The winners will participate in the Marché du Film and Producers Network during the next Cannes Film Festival.