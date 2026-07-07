FNE at KVIFF 2026: Industry Awards

KVIFF Promises, the festival's Industry section and film market, has the rewarding mission of bridging the gap between talented filmmakers and their potential co-production partners, festivals and audiences.

In addition to the established Works in Development – Feature Launch & Focus Queer presentations and a fourth edition of KVIFF Talents, this year's KVIFF Promises introduced the new Book-to-Screen at KVIFF pitching session with 8 literary works looking for adaptation. The KVIFF Central Stage showcase of established directors and Central European co-productions, organised and curated in cooperation with selected national film institutes from the region, continued with its second edition.

“This region of Central Europe has the potential to be a true powerhouse of the audiovisual industry. With the festival's industry activities, such as KVIFF Central Stage or Works in Development – Feature Launch, we hope to make the industry professionals more aware of the films being produced here, the talent behind them and the wide array of possible collaborations that can be started here. On top of that, we are very glad that many of the presented projects are eligible for the prestigious Eurimages Co-production Development Award of EUR 20,000 which represents a great support to any producer facing the challenges of co-producing within Europe. This year, I am also incredibly pleased that we are offering a selection of books that are ready for film or series adaptation. This way, even more stories from the region can resonate around the world,“ Hugo Rosák, the Head of the KVIFF Film Industry Office, says.

A total of 38 film and series projects or IPs were showcased this year, and the winners are:

Eurimages Co-production Development Awards

Eurimages Co-production Development Award Jury:

Gyda Velvin Myklebust, Head of New Nordic Films

Michel Plazanet, deputy director of International and European affairs, Centre National du Cinéma

Jasmina Sijerčić, producer

Eurimages Co-production Development Award

The jury has decided to award the 20,000 EUR cash prize for further development, sponsored by the Eurimages fund, to Selamlik (Sweden, Denmark), directed by Jerry Carlsson, written by Khaled Alesmael and produced by Frida Mårtensson.