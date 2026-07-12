12-07-2026

FNE at KVIFF 2026: Prize Winners

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    Lover, Not a Fighter by Martina Buchelová Lover, Not a Fighter by Martina Buchelová credit: KVIFF Press Office

    KARLOVY VARY: The Grand Prix – Crystal Globe in the Crystal Globe Competition of the 60th Karlovy Vary IFF was given to Fruit Gathering (Myanmar, Czech Republic, France) directed by Aung Phyoe. The main award in the Proxima Competition went to the Slovak/Czech Lover, Not a Fighter by Martina Buchelová.

    The 60th anniversary edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was held from 3 to 11 July 2026, organised by Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary, a.s., with Kryštof Mucha as the executive director, Karel Och as its artistic director and Petr Lintimer as the head of production.

    The 61th Karlovy Vary IFF will be held from July 2 to 10 July 2027.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION:

    Grand Prix – Crystal Globe:
    Fruit Gathering / Thit-thee Khu (Myanmar, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Aung Phyoe

    Special Jury Prize:
    The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)
    Directed by Mads Mengel

    Best Director Award:
    Mads Mengel for The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)

    Best Actress Award:
    Anna Schinz in A Happy Family (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jan-Eric Mack

    Best Actor Award:
    Ghassan Saad in Pipes (Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Karim Kassem

    Právo Audience Award:
    Bára - Diary of a Rockstar / Bára Basiková (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Helena Třeštíková

    PROXIMA COMPETITION:

    Proxima Grand Prix:
    Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martina Buchelová
    Produced by NINJA film, Unit+Sofa
    Coproduced by Radio and Television Slovakia
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Proxima Jury Prize:
    Incinerator / Shokyakuro (Japan)
    Directed by Shuntaro Uchida

    Proxima Best Director Award:
    Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis for A Whole Person Almost / Enas olokliros anthropos schedon (Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, Romania)
    Produced by Horsefly Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet Films, Wunderlust, Felony Film, Tangaj Production
    Supported by the Greek Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film CenterCyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, EKOME, ERT, Phanta Rei, Onassis, ZDF/ARTE, SEE Cinema Network, Creative Europe MEDIA: mini-slate development

    Special Mention:
    33 Steps / 33 krokov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Anna Domček, Šimon Domček

    CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA:
    Juliette Binoche (France)
    Dustin Hoffman (USA)
    Robert Richardson (USA)

    FESTIVAL PRESIDENT'S AWARD:
    Jesse Eisenberg (USA)
    Maggie Gyllenhaal (USA)
    Magda Vášáryová (Slovakia)
    Jeffrey Wright (USA)

    NON-STATUTORY AWARDS:

    The Ecumenical Jury Award:
    Grand Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:
    The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
    Directed by Tonia Mishiali
    Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
    Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
    Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld,  Creative Europe MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding

    Europa Cinemas Label Award:
    3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Miroslav Terzić
    Produced by This and That Productions  
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, InvictusKinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    The FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film in the Crystal Globe Competition:
    Only Beautiful Things to Look At / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ
    Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television
    Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, EurimagesSlovak Audiovisual FundNational Film Institute – HungaryHungarian National Film OfficeKultminor

    The FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film in the Proxima Competition:
    Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)
    Directed by Mate Ugrin
    Produced by Kadromat 
    Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

    KVIFF PROMISES WINNERS:

    Midpoint & KVIFF Development Award:
    They Bloom at Dawn / Cutot na zorata (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Angela Dimeska

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
    Selamlik (Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Jerry Carlsson

    Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
    Reminiscence / Reministsentsiia (Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasia Tykha

    connecting cottbus Award:
    Reminiscence / Reministsentsiia (Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasia Tykha

    Rotterdam Lab Award:
    Monika Matuszewska, producer of the film Confirmation / Bierzmowanie (Poland)

    Marché du Film Producers Network Award:
    Tomáš Hrubý, producer of Cowgirl (Czech Republic)
    Eva Váchová, producer of A Few Branches Off / Pořezat pár větví (Czech Republic)

    Works in Development – KVIFF Talents:

    Feature Pool:

    Exposed / Exponovaná (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Klára Tasovská 

    Until We Leave / Odliv (Czech Republic)
    Written by Lucia Čižinská

    Nera (Czech Republic, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivana Vogrinc Vidali

    Creative Pool:

    Inhalatorium (Czech Republic), Stop-motion feature film
    Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová

    Burning Witches / Hon na Čarodejnice (Czech Republic), Miniseries
    Written by Martina Babišová and Věra Starečková

    K-Dream (Czech Republic), Miniseries
    Directed by Adam Sedlák

    Book to Screen at KVIFF:

    Playing Wolf / Cestou špendlíků nebo jehel (Czech Republic)
    Written by Zuzana Říhová
    Published by Argo

    The True Way Out / Skutečná cesta ven (Czech Republic)
    Written by Patrik Banga
    Published by Host

    Cupid at the Kremlin Wall / Kupidoni Kremlis Kedeltan (Georgia)
    Written by Aka Morchiladze
    Published by Sulakauri Publishing

    Aspic Bistro / Šaltienos bistro (Lithuania)
    Written by Ieva Dumbrytė
    Published by Kitos knygos

    The River Odyssey of Kora from Willow Meadow / Wodyseja, czyli prawdziwa historia Kory z Wierzbowej Łąki (Poland)
    Written by Adam Robiński
    Published by Widnokrąg

    Queen of Hearts / Dama de cupa (Moldova)
    Written by Iulian Ciocan
    Published by Polirom

    The Zone / Zóna (Slovakia)
    Written by Daniel Majling
    Published by BRAK

    Amadoca / Amadoka (Ukraine)
    Written by Sophia Andrukhovych
    Published by The Old Lion Publishing House

    Published in Czech Republic

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