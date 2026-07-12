FNE at KVIFF 2026: Prize Winners

Lover, Not a Fighter by Martina Buchelová

KARLOVY VARY: The Grand Prix – Crystal Globe in the Crystal Globe Competition of the 60th Karlovy Vary IFF was given to Fruit Gathering (Myanmar, Czech Republic, France) directed by Aung Phyoe. The main award in the Proxima Competition went to the Slovak/Czech Lover, Not a Fighter by Martina Buchelová.

The 60th anniversary edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was held from 3 to 11 July 2026, organised by Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary, a.s., with Kryštof Mucha as the executive director, Karel Och as its artistic director and Petr Lintimer as the head of production.

The 61th Karlovy Vary IFF will be held from July 2 to 10 July 2027.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION:

Grand Prix – Crystal Globe:

Fruit Gathering / Thit-thee Khu (Myanmar, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Aung Phyoe

Special Jury Prize:

The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)

Directed by Mads Mengel

Best Director Award:

Mads Mengel for The Guest / Gæsten (Denmark)

Best Actress Award:

Anna Schinz in A Happy Family (Switzerland)

Directed by Jan-Eric Mack

Best Actor Award:

Ghassan Saad in Pipes (Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Karim Kassem

Právo Audience Award:

Bára - Diary of a Rockstar / Bára Basiková (Czech Republic)

Directed by Helena Třeštíková

PROXIMA COMPETITION:

Proxima Grand Prix:

Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martina Buchelová

Produced by NINJA film, Unit+Sofa

Coproduced by Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Proxima Jury Prize:

Incinerator / Shokyakuro (Japan)

Directed by Shuntaro Uchida

Proxima Best Director Award:

Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis for A Whole Person Almost / Enas olokliros anthropos schedon (Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, Romania)

Produced by Horsefly Films

Coproduced by Red Carpet Films, Wunderlust, Felony Film, Tangaj Production

Supported by the Greek Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, EKOME, ERT, Phanta Rei, Onassis, ZDF/ARTE, SEE Cinema Network, Creative Europe MEDIA: mini-slate development

Special Mention:

33 Steps / 33 krokov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Anna Domček, Šimon Domček

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA:

Juliette Binoche (France)

Dustin Hoffman (USA)

Robert Richardson (USA)

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT'S AWARD:

Jesse Eisenberg (USA)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (USA)

Magda Vášáryová (Slovakia)

Jeffrey Wright (USA)

NON-STATUTORY AWARDS:

The Ecumenical Jury Award:

Grand Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:

The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films

Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld, Creative Europe MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding

Europa Cinemas Label Award:

3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

The FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film in the Crystal Globe Competition:

Only Beautiful Things to Look At / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television

Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, National Film Institute – Hungary, Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor

The FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film in the Proxima Competition:

Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Kadromat

Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

KVIFF PROMISES WINNERS:

Midpoint & KVIFF Development Award:

They Bloom at Dawn / Cutot na zorata (North Macedonia)

Directed by Angela Dimeska

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Selamlik (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Jerry Carlsson

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:

Reminiscence / Reministsentsiia (Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasia Tykha

connecting cottbus Award:

Reminiscence / Reministsentsiia (Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasia Tykha

Rotterdam Lab Award:

Monika Matuszewska, producer of the film Confirmation / Bierzmowanie (Poland)

Marché du Film Producers Network Award:

Tomáš Hrubý, producer of Cowgirl (Czech Republic)

Eva Váchová, producer of A Few Branches Off / Pořezat pár větví (Czech Republic)

Works in Development – KVIFF Talents:

Feature Pool:



Exposed / Exponovaná (Czech Republic)

Directed by Klára Tasovská

Until We Leave / Odliv (Czech Republic)

Written by Lucia Čižinská

Nera (Czech Republic, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivana Vogrinc Vidali

Creative Pool:

Inhalatorium (Czech Republic), Stop-motion feature film

Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová

Burning Witches / Hon na Čarodejnice (Czech Republic), Miniseries

Written by Martina Babišová and Věra Starečková

K-Dream (Czech Republic), Miniseries

Directed by Adam Sedlák

Book to Screen at KVIFF:

Playing Wolf / Cestou špendlíků nebo jehel (Czech Republic)

Written by Zuzana Říhová

Published by Argo

The True Way Out / Skutečná cesta ven (Czech Republic)

Written by Patrik Banga

Published by Host

Cupid at the Kremlin Wall / Kupidoni Kremlis Kedeltan (Georgia)

Written by Aka Morchiladze

Published by Sulakauri Publishing

Aspic Bistro / Šaltienos bistro (Lithuania)

Written by Ieva Dumbrytė

Published by Kitos knygos

The River Odyssey of Kora from Willow Meadow / Wodyseja, czyli prawdziwa historia Kory z Wierzbowej Łąki (Poland)

Written by Adam Robiński

Published by Widnokrąg

Queen of Hearts / Dama de cupa (Moldova)

Written by Iulian Ciocan

Published by Polirom

The Zone / Zóna (Slovakia)

Written by Daniel Majling

Published by BRAK

Amadoca / Amadoka (Ukraine)

Written by Sophia Andrukhovych

Published by The Old Lion Publishing House