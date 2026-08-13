First Call for the CODA - Co-Development Animation Awards Launched

PRAGUE: CEE Animation , in partnership with national film institutions and organisations from Central and Eastern Europe, has launched the call for the CODA – Co-Development Animation Awards , a new funding initiative designed to support early-stage animation development and strengthen cross-border collaboration across the region.

The CODA – Co-Development Animation Awards support the co-development of animated projects across all formats, with a particular focus on the earliest stages of development, when funding is often the most difficult to secure. As a membership-based initiative, they are open to projects from participating countries with strong international potential for distribution, festival circulation or theatrical release.

Independent producers from the CODA member countries are invited to apply until 27 September 2026. Eligible projects include animated films of any length and animated series, in four categories:

Animated Short Film Co-development – 5,000 EUR

Animated Feature Film Co-development – 20,000 EUR

Animated Series Co-development – 20,000 EUR

Animated TV Special Co-development – 20,000 EUR

Applications are open to independent producers whose production companies are majority-owned by nationals of the CODA member countries: Estonia, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Each project must involve at least two independent production companies from two different CODA member countries.

The winners will be announced in November 2026.

Operationally run by CEE Animation and the Slovene Animated Film Association, the CODA – Co-Development Animation Awards are the result of more than a decade of regional collaboration and industry-building efforts.

The initiative continues to welcome new members, with its current member countries represented by the Estonian Film Institute, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, National Film Institute – Hungary, Kosovo Cinematography Center, Polish Animation Producers’ Association, Slovak Film Institute, and Slovenian Film Centre.

More information, guidelines and the application form are available on the official website.