TALLINN: Beta Film has sold the TV series Estonia to Seven.One Entertainment Group, which runs ProSieben. The coproduction between Finland, Estonia, Belgium and Sweden is currently in production with the Estonian parts set to be filmed 10 August - 9 September 2022.

The series is budgeted at 13 m EUR and planned to be broadcast as eight 45-minute episodes or four 90-minute episodes.

The series tells the tragic events of 28 September 1994, when the MS Estonia ferry sank on the Baltic Sea, taking 852 lives.

Miikko Oikonen is the showrunner, and Måns Månsson and Juuso Syrjä are directing.

Fisher King Oy from Finland is producing in coproduction with Estonia’s Amrion, Belgium’s Panache Productions and Kärnfilm Ab from Sweden.