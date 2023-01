TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has launched a new edition of a 1-minute film concept competition for Estonian filmmakers. The theme of 2023 is "Sign and mind". An expert jury will select up to 15 film ideas, which will receive a subsidy of 1,200 EUR, 20% more than in previous years.

The competition is anonymous and all types of films are welcome. The idea can even be a visual scene of a longer film, according to a press release.

The themes of the previous years were "Digital Year", "Language and Environment" and "Body and Language". One-minute films made in previous years are available on ERR's Jupiter and the new film platform ARKAADER.ee.