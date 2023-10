FESTIVALS: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023 Announces Works in Progress Selection

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2023 has announced the projects selected for Baltic Event Works in Progress and International Works in Progress showcases.

Thirteen films in production or postproduction, looking for sales agents or festivals for international premiers, will be presented at Baltic Event Works in Progress and International Works in Progress on 16-17 November 2023.

The list includes five projects selected for International Works in Progress and eight titles selected for Baltic Event Works in Progress.

The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will be held 16 – 17 November within the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023), the industry platform of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (3 – 19 November 2023).

International Works in Progress Selected Projects:

After the Fog / Después de la niebla (Chile, UK, France)

Directed by Miriam Heard

Produced by Echo Art Films

Mamífera (Spain)

Directed by Liliana Torres

Produced by Edna Cinema, Distinto Films

The Platform / Платформата (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Moutaftchiev

Produced by Samsara

Coproduced by PREMIERstudio Plus

The Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Nikola Vukcevic

Produced by Galileo Production

Coproduced by Embrio production

Truth or Consequences (France)

Directed by Philippe Prouff

Produced by Walter Films

Baltic Event Works in Progress Selected Projects:

Aurora (Estonia)

Directed by Rain Tolk, Andres Maimik

Produced by Kuukulgur Film

Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma

Impressions / Nospiedumi (Latvia)

Directed by Alise Zarina

Produced by Mima Films

Life and Love / Elu ja armastus (Estonia)

Directed by Helen Takkin

Produced by Taska Film (taska.ee)

Coproduced by Apollo Film Productions

Maria's Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Broom Films

Rolling Papers / Pikad paberid (Estonia)

Directed by Meel Paliale

Produced by Tallifornia

Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Produced by In Script

Coproduced by Nafta Films

Youth Eternal / Mūžīgi jauni (Latvia)

Directed by Armands Zacs

Produced by White Picture

