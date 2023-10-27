PRODUCTION: Miia Tervo in Postproduction with Finnish/Estonian The Missile

TALLINN: Finnish director/writer Miia Tervo is currently in postproduction with his feature film The Missile / Ohjus, which will be completed by the end of 2023. The film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute .

The Missile is a dramedy about personal and national borders and boundaries, and it follows single mother Niina, who drifts into the middle of an international missile crisis in Inari when the Soviet Union shoots a missile across the Finnish border.

The main cast includes Oona Airola, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Tommi Korpela, Pyry Kähkönen, Emma Kilpimaa, Kari Väänänen, Jarkko Niemi and Tiina Tauraite.

“The film portrays the journey of Niina, a single mother in an abusive relationship, as she becomes entangled in the investigation surrounding the missile crash. Through this empowering process, Niina discovers her voice and gains the courage to stand up for herself. The film's creative team consists of talented professionals from Finland and Estonia, collaborating under the guidance of director Miia Tervo, and crafting a work with the potential to resonate with audiences all over the world”, producer Johanna Maria Paulson told FNE.

Kaisla Viitala and Daniel Kuitunen are producing through Komeetta (Finland) in coproduction with Johanna Maria Paulson and Evelin Penttilä through Stellar Film (Estonia).

The project was fully financed at the end of 2022 and the production started in February 2023. From Estonia the production of the film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment and the FilmEstonia cash rebate scheme. The project was also supported by Eurimages.

The total budget of the film is 2.5 m EUR.

Filming took place in February and March 2023, in Lapland and Estonia. All the exteriors were shot in Northern Finland (in Kemijärvi and Pelkosenniemi), while the interiors were shot in Estonia (Tallinn and nearby).

Aurora Studios will release the film in Finnish cinemas in February 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Komeetta (Finland)

Coproducer:

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Johanna Maria Paulson:

Credits:

Director: Miia Tervo

Scriptwriter: Miia Tervo

DoP: Meelis Veeremets

Cast: Oona Airola, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Tommi Korpela, Pyry Kähkönen, Emma Kilpimaa, Kari Väänänen, Jarkko Niemi, Tiina Tauraite