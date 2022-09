TBILISI: Adjaranet and iMovies, two of the most popular streaming websites in Georgia, which were acting illegally, were shut down on 23 August 2022. Their closing came a week after cinema chain Cavea announced its new legal streaming service Cavea+ .

The service, which is currently in beta testing, includes content from Warner Bros and HBO, and it will cost 3 EUR per month when it becomes available, according to Open Caucasus Media.

On 24 August 2022, the Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC) issued a statement reading that “the Communications Commission gave the companies as much time as possible to clear their platforms from illegal content and bring their activities in line with the legislation”.