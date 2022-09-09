FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi IDFF 2022 Announces Lineup

“We are really glad to welcome our CinéDOC-Tbilisi audiences in Batumi, in cooperation with our partner film festival Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF). This year is a special year for us, because we celebrate our 10th festival edition. And, after two very difficult pandemic years, time has come to return to cinemas. One of our venues is Apollo Cinema, which was built in 1910 in Art Nouveau style and is considered to be the first modern cinema in Georgia. The Batumi Puppet Theatre is another beautiful screening venue, located in one of the most beloved theatres of Georgia. Last but not least, the audience will also have the chance to enjoy documentaries via open-air screenings on Eras Moedani – Public Square”, Festival Programme and Guest Coordinator Mariam Chutkerashvili told FNE.
In addition to the competition films, there will be special screenings of the films: collective / colectiv by Alexander Nanau (produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production, coproduced by Samsa Film from Luxembourg and HBO Europe), Varda by Agnes (France) by Agnès Varda and Nelly and Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway) by Magnus Gertten.
CinéDOC-Tbilisi is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the French Institute in Georgia, Adjara TV, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Finnish Film Foundation.
Focus Caucasus Competition:
A Stage (Georgia)
Directed by George Varsimashvili
Produced by Vars-Studio
Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze
Produced by Namimeter
With a Dash of Humor and Numbing Grief (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Lala Aliyeva
Men and Reptiles (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Nurlan Hasanli
Atonal Glow (Georgia)
Directed by Alexander Koridze
Produced by Spark Laboratory
Supported by the GNFC
Respublika (Georgia)
Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze
Produced by OpyoDoc
Supported by the GNFC
The Christmas Tree Case (Armenia)
Directed by Anzhela Frangyan
Water Has No Border (Georgia, France)
Directed by Maradia Tsaava
Produced by OpyoDoc
Supported by the GNFC
Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia)
Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan
Sweeping Yerevan (Armenia, France)
Directed by Nairi Hakhverdi