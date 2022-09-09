FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi IDFF 2022 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Ten titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 10th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi , the most important documentary film festival in Georgia. The festival will take place 18 - 25 September 2022, in the framework of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival .

“We are really glad to welcome our CinéDOC-Tbilisi audiences in Batumi, in cooperation with our partner film festival Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF). This year is a special year for us, because we celebrate our 10th festival edition. And, after two very difficult pandemic years, time has come to return to cinemas. One of our venues is Apollo Cinema, which was built in 1910 in Art Nouveau style and is considered to be the first modern cinema in Georgia. The Batumi Puppet Theatre is another beautiful screening venue, located in one of the most beloved theatres of Georgia. Last but not least, the audience will also have the chance to enjoy documentaries via open-air screenings on Eras Moedani – Public Square”, Festival Programme and Guest Coordinator Mariam Chutkerashvili told FNE.

In addition to the competition films, there will be special screenings of the films: collective / colectiv by Alexander Nanau (produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production, coproduced by Samsa Film from Luxembourg and HBO Europe), Varda by Agnes (France) by Agnès Varda and Nelly and Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway) by Magnus Gertten.

CinéDOC-Tbilisi is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the French Institute in Georgia, Adjara TV, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Finnish Film Foundation.

Focus Caucasus Competition:

A Stage (Georgia)

Directed by George Varsimashvili

Produced by Vars-Studio

Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

Produced by Namimeter

With a Dash of Humor and Numbing Grief (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Lala Aliyeva

Men and Reptiles (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Nurlan Hasanli

Atonal Glow (Georgia)

Directed by Alexander Koridze

Produced by Spark Laboratory

Supported by the GNFC

Respublika (Georgia)

Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze

Produced by OpyoDoc

Supported by the GNFC

The Christmas Tree Case (Armenia)

Directed by Anzhela Frangyan

Water Has No Border (Georgia, France)

Directed by Maradia Tsaava

Produced by OpyoDoc

Supported by the GNFC

Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia)

Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan

Sweeping Yerevan (Armenia, France)

Directed by Nairi Hakhverdi