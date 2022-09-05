FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2022 Announces Lineup

BATUMI: Ten titles have been selected for the International Feature Films Competition of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival, running 18-25 September 2022.

An international jury headed by Lech Majewski (Poland) and composed of Carmen Gray (Germany), Lasha Khalvashi, Nino Basilia and Gela Babluani (Georgia), will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix.

The programme also includes the International Short Films Competition, Georgian Panorama, Masters Collection, and the country in focus is Ukraine.

This year CineDOC-Tbilisi 2022 will be held in the framework of BIAFF.

"Due to the cut of financing from the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of the Ajara region, it will not be possible to hold the industry platform Alternative Wave, which was important for Georgian filmmakers. The BIAFF is facing a very difficult financial situation this year as all the major government sponsors refused to finance the BIAFF, which never happened in past years", festival manager Zviad Eliziani told FNE.

Despite the difficulties, the festival managed to attract support from several embassies and foreign partners, and will soon announce a fundraising campaign to collect a minimum fund to cover basic expenses.

The Batumi International Art house Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland, the French Institute, the Embassy of Italy, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Georgia, the Batumi Puppet Theatre and Batumi Boulevard.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

19 (Iran, Germany)

Directed by Manijet Heckmat

A Fleeting Encounter (Switzerland, Luxembourg)

Directed by Romed Wyder

A Piece of Sky (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Michael Koch

Four Walls (Turkey, UK)

Directed by Bahman Gobhadi

Kerr (Turkey, Greece, France)

Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu

Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Sermon to the Fish (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey)

Directed by Hilal Baydarov

Una Feminna – The Code of Silence (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Costabile

Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

Produced by Color of May

Coproduced by Maisis Peri

