FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Georgia Selects A Long Break as Oscar Candidate

TBILISI: A Long Break / Didi Shesveneba by David Pirtskhalava has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Tsitsi (31) initiates a reunion of his former classmates after 15 years, with a seemingly harmless cause: they have not seen each other since graduation and the reason for the gathering is to remember school and have a drink. However, Tsitsi has a secret motivation: he wants to punish his former classmate Guga, who used to make life difficult for the entire class at school.

„I was born and raised in the suburbs of Tbilisi, where I also went to school. In my school, bullying, abuse and beating were almost the daily norm, as the environment offered us certain conditions and we unconsciously accepted them. After a couple of years of thinking, I came up with this idea: What if former classmates were to meet after a long break, as if for a harmless reason, to remember their childhood and party. What if the victim were to invite the bully and to orchestrate a process similar to a court ruled by the thirst for vengeance?“, David Pirtskhalava told FNE when he was prepping the film.

The main characters are played by Shako Mirianashvili, Giorgi Sharvashidze and Sandro Kalandadze.

A Long Break was produced by Millimeter Film and it was supported by the Georgian National Film Center

The film had its world premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto IFF on 10 September 2022.

Syndicado is handling the sales.