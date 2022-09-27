FESTIVALS: BIAFF and CinéDOC-Tbilisi 2022 Announce Winners

The Batumi International Art House Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art house ARGANI with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland, the French Institute, the Embassy of Italy, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Georgia, the Batumi Puppet Theatre and Batumi Boulevard.
CineDOC-Tbilisi is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the French Institute in Georgia, Adjara TV, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Finnish Film Foundation.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Batumi International Art House Film Festival:
Feature Film Competition:
Best Film:
Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Best Director:
Maryna Er Gorbach for Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
Best Actress:
Mariam Khundadze for A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Soso Bliadze
Produced by Color of May
Coproduced by Maisis Peri
Best Actor:
Amir Aghaee for Four Walls (Turkey, UK)
Directed by Bahman Gobhadi
Jury Special Mentions:
Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Soso Bliadze
CinéDOC-Tbilisi:
Focus Caucasus Competition:
Best Film:
Respublika (Georgia)
Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze
Produced by OpyoDoc
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Special Mention:
Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze
Produced by Namimeter