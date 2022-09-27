FESTIVALS: BIAFF and CinéDOC-Tbilisi 2022 Announce Winners

BATUMI: Klondike by Ukrainian director Maryna Er Gorbach was awarded Best Film at the Batumi International Art House Film Festival (BIAFF, 18 - 25 September 2022). Respublika by Georgian Khvicha Emiridze and Tinatin Emiridze won the Focus Caucasus Competition at the CineDOC-Tbilisi , which this year was held in the framework of BIAFF.

The Batumi International Art House Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art house ARGANI with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland, the French Institute, the Embassy of Italy, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Georgia, the Batumi Puppet Theatre and Batumi Boulevard.

CineDOC-Tbilisi is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the French Institute in Georgia, Adjara TV, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Finnish Film Foundation.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Batumi International Art House Film Festival:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Film:

Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Best Director:

Maryna Er Gorbach for Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)

Best Actress:

Mariam Khundadze for A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

Produced by Color of May

Coproduced by Maisis Peri

Best Actor:

Amir Aghaee for Four Walls (Turkey, UK)

Directed by Bahman Gobhadi

Jury Special Mentions:

Herd Immunity (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

CinéDOC-Tbilisi:

Focus Caucasus Competition:

Best Film:

Respublika (Georgia)

Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze

Produced by OpyoDoc

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Special Mention:

Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

Produced by Namimeter