FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    TBILISI: Six titles have been selected for the Georgian Feature Films Competition at the 23nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which will take place in person 4 – 11 December 2022.

    Eight titles have been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while 10 films run in the Georgian Short Fiction Films Competition and seven in the Short Documentaries Competition.

    Other sections include: European Film Forum, Running for Oscars, Horizons, Made in Germany, Country in Focus: Romania, Ukraine: Colours of Freedom, Director in Focus: Agnieszka Holland, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, DOCA Initiative and Special Screenings.

    The festival will also have an industry segment.

    The Tbilisi IFF is organised by the Cinema Art Center Prometheus. Its main sponsors are TBC Concept and MasterCard, and the partners include the Tbilisi City Hall and the Georgian National Film Center.

    Georgian Feature Films Competition:

    A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Ioseb (Soso) Bliadze
    Produced by Colour of May
    Coproduced by Maisis Peri

    And the Sun Rises (Georgia)
    Directed by Dito Tsintsadze
    Produced by Runaway Films, Vineyard Films

    Inconceivable Light (Georgia)
    Directed by Anna Sarukhanova

    The Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by George Ovashvili
    Produced by Wagonnet films
    Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    The Drummer (Georgia)
    Directed by Kote Kalandadze
    Produced by Parachute Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    The Long Break (Georgia)
    Directed by Davit Pirtskhalava
    Produced by Millimeter Film
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Documentaries Competition:

    A Stage - Still We Play On (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili

    A State in a State (Georgia, Spain, Germany)
    Directed by Tekla Aslanishvili

    Atonal Glow (Georgia)
    Directed by Alexander Koridze

    Endless Light (Georgia)
    Directed by Nikoloz Chikovani

    Good Morning to You! Good Night to Me... (Georgia)
    Directed by Tamar Bartaia

    InBax (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Bziava

    Respublika (Georgia)
    Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze

    The Northeast Winds (Georgia)
    Directed by Nokoloz Bezhanishvili

    Short Fiction Films Competition:

    Axel (Georgia)
    Directed by Levan Uchaneishvili

    Jesus Bird (Georgia)
    Directed by Mikhail Kvirikadze

    Chandelier (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Putkaradze

    Last Days of Toto (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Tikaradze

    My Friend Andro (Georgia)
    Directed by Katalina Bakradze

    Preparation (Georgia)
    Directed by Ilia Asitashvili

    Ronin’s Confession (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Khukhunaishvili

    Skyscraper (Georgia)
    Directed by Davit Shekriladze

    Where Are You Headed? (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Ramishvili

    Without a Promise (Georgia)
    Directed by Tati Baramia

    Short Documentaries Competition:

    Elements of Dust (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Beruashvili

    Glasses Crack, Tablecloths Splinter (Georgia)
    Directed by Anna Japaridze

    Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)
    Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

    Invisible People (Georgia)
    Directed by Vano Tvauri

    Life Is Beautiful (Georgia)
    Directed by Levan Shubashvili

    My Phone Memory (Georgia)
    Directed by Papuna Mosidze, Tatia Akhalshenashvili

    The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
    Directed by Marita Tevzadze, Ana Jegnaradze

