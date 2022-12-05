FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

Eight titles have been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while 10 films run in the Georgian Short Fiction Films Competition and seven in the Short Documentaries Competition.
Other sections include: European Film Forum, Running for Oscars, Horizons, Made in Germany, Country in Focus: Romania, Ukraine: Colours of Freedom, Director in Focus: Agnieszka Holland, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, DOCA Initiative and Special Screenings.
The festival will also have an industry segment.
The Tbilisi IFF is organised by the Cinema Art Center Prometheus. Its main sponsors are TBC Concept and MasterCard, and the partners include the Tbilisi City Hall and the Georgian National Film Center.
Georgian Feature Films Competition:
A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Ioseb (Soso) Bliadze
Produced by Colour of May
Coproduced by Maisis Peri
And the Sun Rises (Georgia)
Directed by Dito Tsintsadze
Produced by Runaway Films, Vineyard Films
Inconceivable Light (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Sarukhanova
The Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)
Directed by George Ovashvili
Produced by Wagonnet films
Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
The Drummer (Georgia)
Directed by Kote Kalandadze
Produced by Parachute Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
The Long Break (Georgia)
Directed by Davit Pirtskhalava
Produced by Millimeter Film
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Documentaries Competition:
A Stage - Still We Play On (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili
A State in a State (Georgia, Spain, Germany)
Directed by Tekla Aslanishvili
Atonal Glow (Georgia)
Directed by Alexander Koridze
Endless Light (Georgia)
Directed by Nikoloz Chikovani
Good Morning to You! Good Night to Me... (Georgia)
Directed by Tamar Bartaia
InBax (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Bziava
Respublika (Georgia)
Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze
The Northeast Winds (Georgia)
Directed by Nokoloz Bezhanishvili
Short Fiction Films Competition:
Axel (Georgia)
Directed by Levan Uchaneishvili
Jesus Bird (Georgia)
Directed by Mikhail Kvirikadze
Chandelier (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Putkaradze
Last Days of Toto (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Tikaradze
My Friend Andro (Georgia)
Directed by Katalina Bakradze
Preparation (Georgia)
Directed by Ilia Asitashvili
Ronin’s Confession (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Khukhunaishvili
Skyscraper (Georgia)
Directed by Davit Shekriladze
Where Are You Headed? (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Ramishvili
Without a Promise (Georgia)
Directed by Tati Baramia
Short Documentaries Competition:
Elements of Dust (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Beruashvili
Glasses Crack, Tablecloths Splinter (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Japaridze
Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze
Invisible People (Georgia)
Directed by Vano Tvauri
Life Is Beautiful (Georgia)
Directed by Levan Shubashvili
My Phone Memory (Georgia)
Directed by Papuna Mosidze, Tatia Akhalshenashvili
The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
Directed by Marita Tevzadze, Ana Jegnaradze