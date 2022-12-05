FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Six titles have been selected for the Georgian Feature Films Competition at the 23nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which will take place in person 4 – 11 December 2022.

Eight titles have been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while 10 films run in the Georgian Short Fiction Films Competition and seven in the Short Documentaries Competition.

Other sections include: European Film Forum, Running for Oscars, Horizons, Made in Germany, Country in Focus: Romania, Ukraine: Colours of Freedom, Director in Focus: Agnieszka Holland, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, DOCA Initiative and Special Screenings.

The festival will also have an industry segment.

The Tbilisi IFF is organised by the Cinema Art Center Prometheus. Its main sponsors are TBC Concept and MasterCard, and the partners include the Tbilisi City Hall and the Georgian National Film Center.

Georgian Feature Films Competition:

A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Ioseb (Soso) Bliadze

Produced by Colour of May

Coproduced by Maisis Peri

And the Sun Rises (Georgia)

Directed by Dito Tsintsadze

Produced by Runaway Films, Vineyard Films

Inconceivable Light (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Sarukhanova

The Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)

Directed by George Ovashvili

Produced by Wagonnet films

Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

The Drummer (Georgia)

Directed by Kote Kalandadze

Produced by Parachute Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

The Long Break (Georgia)

Directed by Davit Pirtskhalava

Produced by Millimeter Film

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Documentaries Competition:

A Stage - Still We Play On (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili

A State in a State (Georgia, Spain, Germany)

Directed by Tekla Aslanishvili

Atonal Glow (Georgia)

Directed by Alexander Koridze

Endless Light (Georgia)

Directed by Nikoloz Chikovani

Good Morning to You! Good Night to Me... (Georgia)

Directed by Tamar Bartaia

InBax (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Bziava

Respublika (Georgia)

Directed by Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emiridze

The Northeast Winds (Georgia)

Directed by Nokoloz Bezhanishvili

Short Fiction Films Competition:

Axel (Georgia)

Directed by Levan Uchaneishvili

Jesus Bird (Georgia)

Directed by Mikhail Kvirikadze

Chandelier (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Putkaradze

Last Days of Toto (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Tikaradze

My Friend Andro (Georgia)

Directed by Katalina Bakradze

Preparation (Georgia)

Directed by Ilia Asitashvili

Ronin’s Confession (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Khukhunaishvili

Skyscraper (Georgia)

Directed by Davit Shekriladze

Where Are You Headed? (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Ramishvili

Without a Promise (Georgia)

Directed by Tati Baramia

Short Documentaries Competition:

Elements of Dust (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Beruashvili

Glasses Crack, Tablecloths Splinter (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Japaridze

Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

Invisible People (Georgia)

Directed by Vano Tvauri

Life Is Beautiful (Georgia)

Directed by Levan Shubashvili

My Phone Memory (Georgia)

Directed by Papuna Mosidze, Tatia Akhalshenashvili

The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)

Directed by Marita Tevzadze, Ana Jegnaradze