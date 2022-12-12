FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

The winner of the Documentary Competition was A State in a State by Tekla Aslanishvili, while My Friend Andro by Katalina Bakradze won the Short Fiction Films Competition, and Hey, Gunesh! by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze won the Short Documentary Films Competition.
The honourary Prometheus for contribution to cinema was awarded to Otar Ioseliani.
The newly founded film marketing company Jolly Roger has established a prize and it will make one of its favourite fiction and one documentary project a free Brandbook. In 2022 the winners are Me - Greta by Miranda Namichheishvili and Kartli by Tamar Kalandadze and Julien Perbel.
The Tbilisi IFF is organised by the Cinema Art Center Prometheus. Its main sponsors are TBC Concept and MasterCard, and the partners include the Tbilisi City Hall and the Georgian National Film Center.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Georgian Feature Films Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Ioseb (Soso) Bliadze
Produced by Colour of May
Coproduced by Maisis Peri
Special Mention:
The Drummer (Georgia)
Directed by Kote Kalandadze
Produced by Parachute Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Documentaries Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
A State in a State (Georgia, Spain, Germany)
Directed by Tekla Aslanishvili
Special Mention:
A Stage - Still We Play On (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili
Short Fiction Films Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
My Friend Andro (Georgia)
Directed by Katalina Bakradze
Special Mentions:
Jesus Bird (Georgia)
Directed by Mikhail Kvirikadze
Axel (Georgia)
Directed by Levan Uchaneishvili
Short Documentaries Competition:
Golden Prometheus:
Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze
Human Rights in Cinema Prize:
Plan 75 (Japan, France, Philippines)
Directed by Chie Hayakawa
Human Rights in Cinema Special Mention:
Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Prometheus Trophy:
Otar Ioseliani
Industry Segment:
Documentary Project Winner:
Nobody in Sight (Georgia)
Directed by Kote Kalandadze
Feature Film Project Winner:
Me - Greta (Georgia)
Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili
Jolly Roger Brandbook Winners:
Me - Greta (Georgia)
Directed by Miranda Namichheishvili
Kartli (Georgia)
Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Perbel