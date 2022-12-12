FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

TBILISI: A Room of My Own by Georgian director Soso Bliadze was awarded best feature film at the 23rd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which ran 4 - 11 December 2022.

The winner of the Documentary Competition was A State in a State by Tekla Aslanishvili, while My Friend Andro by Katalina Bakradze won the Short Fiction Films Competition, and Hey, Gunesh! by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze won the Short Documentary Films Competition.

The honourary Prometheus for contribution to cinema was awarded to Otar Ioseliani.

The newly founded film marketing company Jolly Roger has established a prize and it will make one of its favourite fiction and one documentary project a free Brandbook. In 2022 the winners are Me - Greta by Miranda Namichheishvili and Kartli by Tamar Kalandadze and Julien Perbel.

The Tbilisi IFF is organised by the Cinema Art Center Prometheus. Its main sponsors are TBC Concept and MasterCard, and the partners include the Tbilisi City Hall and the Georgian National Film Center.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Georgian Feature Films Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

A Room of My Own (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Ioseb (Soso) Bliadze

Produced by Colour of May

Coproduced by Maisis Peri

Special Mention:

The Drummer (Georgia)

Directed by Kote Kalandadze

Produced by Parachute Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Documentaries Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

A State in a State (Georgia, Spain, Germany)

Directed by Tekla Aslanishvili

Special Mention:

A Stage - Still We Play On (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili

Short Fiction Films Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

My Friend Andro (Georgia)

Directed by Katalina Bakradze

Special Mentions:

Jesus Bird (Georgia)

Directed by Mikhail Kvirikadze

Axel (Georgia)

Directed by Levan Uchaneishvili

Short Documentaries Competition:

Golden Prometheus:

Hey, Gunesh! (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

Human Rights in Cinema Prize:

Plan 75 (Japan, France, Philippines)

Directed by Chie Hayakawa

Human Rights in Cinema Special Mention:

Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Prometheus Trophy:

Otar Ioseliani

Industry Segment:

Documentary Project Winner:

Nobody in Sight (Georgia)

Directed by Kote Kalandadze

Feature Film Project Winner:

Me - Greta (Georgia)

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

Jolly Roger Brandbook Winners:

Me - Greta (Georgia)

Directed by Miranda Namichheishvili

Kartli (Georgia)

Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Perbel