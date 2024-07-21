Georgian It's Not Far Here Wins 2024 Svaneti International Film Festival DALI

MESTIA: Georgian film It's Not Far Here by Timur Chopliani received the award for best film in the International Competition of the 4th Svaneti International Film Festival DALI , where it had its world premiere. The festival ran in Mestia, Georgia, from 15 to 21 July 2024.

Seventeen films including four world premieres screened in the main competition, and three debut feature projects and four short film projects were showcased in the Pitching Forum.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund was a special guest of the festival. He was presented with an Honorary Award and held a masterclass.

The 4th Svaneti International Film Festival DALI was organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani with support from the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Teliani Valley, 20 Steps Productions, Independent Film Project, Basibanki, Chalet Mestia, 1TV, Allprint, and Mestia Culture and Art Center.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

It's Not Far Here (Georgia)

Directed by Timur Chopliani

Best Director:

Kim Toress for The Moon Will Contain Us (Costa Rica)

Pitching Forum:

Chalet Mestia Award for the Best Pitch:

Redeem Me (Israel), debut feature

Directed by Rachel Hananashvili

Georgian Project Award:

Gravity (Georgia), debut feature

Directed by Tea Vatsadze

Special Mention:

Abastumani (Georgia), short film

Directed by Mariam Karkashadze

Honorary Award of the Festival:

Ruben Östlund