Georgian It's Not Far Here Wins 2024 Svaneti International Film Festival DALI

Seventeen films including four world premieres screened in the main competition, and three debut feature projects and four short film projects were showcased in the Pitching Forum.
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund was a special guest of the festival. He was presented with an Honorary Award and held a masterclass.
The 4th Svaneti International Film Festival DALI was organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani with support from the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Teliani Valley, 20 Steps Productions, Independent Film Project, Basibanki, Chalet Mestia, 1TV, Allprint, and Mestia Culture and Art Center.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Film:
It's Not Far Here (Georgia)
Directed by Timur Chopliani
Best Director:
Kim Toress for The Moon Will Contain Us (Costa Rica)
Pitching Forum:
Chalet Mestia Award for the Best Pitch:
Redeem Me (Israel), debut feature
Directed by Rachel Hananashvili
Georgian Project Award:
Gravity (Georgia), debut feature
Directed by Tea Vatsadze
Special Mention:
Abastumani (Georgia), short film
Directed by Mariam Karkashadze
Honorary Award of the Festival:
Ruben Östlund