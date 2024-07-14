Reinhold Messner, Special Guest at 2024 Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival

The festival will open with Reinhold Messner’s documentary Nanga Parbat – Mein Schlüsselberg and it will close with the screening of Citizen Saint by Tinatin Kajrishvili, who is a member of the jury. Georgia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category was produced by Georgia’s Studio Artizm and Gemini, in coproduction with France’s Mandra Films and Bulgaria’s Chouchkov Brothers.
Barbara Gasser, Director of the Board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is also a guest of the festival.
The short film Little Boy and the Forest (Georgia, France) directed by George Ovashvili will have its world premiere in the Short Film Competition, while the mountain-themed feature films competition includes six titles, including Romanian film Refuge / Castelul Crăiței by Liviu Mărghidan and Slovenian Maverick from the Edge by Igor Vrtačnik.
The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.
Mountain Film Competition for Feature Films:
Through Rocks and Clouds (Peru, Chile)
Directed by Franco García Becerra
Behind the Mist (Ecuador)
Directed by Sebastián Cordero
Refuge / Castelul Crăiței (Romania)
Directed by Liviu Mărghidan
Produced by Scharf Film Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
The Allegory of the Cave (Argentina)
Directed by José David Apel
Oreste’s Hut (Italy)
Directed by Raffaella Tolicetti
Maverick from the Edge (Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Vrtačnik
Produced by Film Horizont