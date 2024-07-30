Winners of 2024 Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival

MESTIA: George Ovashvili’s The Frost and a Little Schoolboy received the award for Best Short Film at the 4th edition of the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival (23 – 27 July 2024). Oreste’s Hut by Italian director Raffaella Tolicetti was awarded Best Mountain Film.

Romanian feature film Refuge / Castelul Crăiței directed by Liviu Mărghidan received the Jury Prize.

The festival awards prizes in the international competition for short films and the international mountain-themed feature film competition..

The legendary climber and film director Reinhold Messner was a guest of honour of the festival that opened with his documentary Nanga Parbat – Mein Schlüsselberg and closed with Citizen Saint by Tinatin Kajrishvili, who was a member of the jury. Citizen Saint was produced by Georgia’s Studio Artizm and Gemini, in coproduction with France’s Mandra Films and Bulgaria’s Chouchkov Brothers.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.

WINNERS:

Best Short Film:

The Frost and a Little Schoolboy (Georgia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan)

Directed by George Ovashvili

Best Mountain Film:

Oreste’s Hut (Italy)

Directed by Raffaella Tolicetti

Grand Prix:

The Allegory of the Cave (Argentina)

Directed by José David Apel

Eco Prize:

Through Rocks and Clouds (Peru, Chile)

Directed by Franco García Becerra

Jury Prize:

Refuge / Castelul Crăiței (Romania)

Directed by Liviu Mărghidan

Produced by Scharf Film Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Special Mention:

Tradition (Turkey)