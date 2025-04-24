GRANTS: NFI Production Grants for Hungarian Television Projects in 2025

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute has distributed 4,021,579 EUR in production grants for 22 projects, including documentaries, animated films, docuseries, and a TV fiction film since January 2025.

The largest grant of 733,932 EUR went to Táncos az asztal alatt, a television fiction film directed by Iványi Marcell. The documentary Magyarország a második hazám – Boban Marković portré by Hevér Zoltán received 634,014 EUR, while Kiss Stefán Mónika’s Mohács 500 was awarded 367,246 EUR.

Notable animation projects include Háromfülű Nyulak by Michel Ocelot (186,732 EUR) and Toxik by Bárány Dániel (70,999 EUR).

The grants were announced starting on 21 January 2025 till 1 April 2025.

Click HERE to see the grants chart..