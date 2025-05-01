Busy Season for International Projects in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Hungary is currently hosting several major international productions, reaffirming its status as a top-tier European filmmaking hub. High-profile projects like The Entertainment System Is Down, 3 Body Problem Season 2, Matchbox, Ponies, the upcoming Dune: Messiah, and the newly announced Alpha Gang and The Billion Dollar Spy are taking advantage of Hungary’s attractive 30% tax rebate, recently extended through 2030, to maximise production value while benefiting from world-class facilities and skilled local crews.

The Entertainment System Is Down, the latest film from acclaimed director Ruben Östlund, is currently filming at Astra Studios in Budapest. The dark satire features an A-list ensemble cast including Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Woody Harrelson, Daniel Brühl and Harris Dickinson. The project is a collaboration between A24 and Plattform Produktion, with local production handled by Pioneer Stillking Films Hungary and Balázs Fehér serving as production manager. The film continues Östlund’s exploration of societal absurdities and is expected to generate significant buzz upon release.

Netflix’s sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem has also chosen Hungary for its second and third season. Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, the series will be shooting at Korda Studios. With the first season reportedly budgeted at over 160 m USD, the following two seasons are continuing on a similar scale. According to recent production details, the filming for the new season is scheduled to begin on 8 July 2025 with locations across Hungary set to be utilised. The Hungarian production partner is again Pioneer Stillking Films.

The action feature Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave and starring John Cena, began filming in January 2025 in Hungary and Slovakia. The production, which also includes scenes shot in Los Angeles, is produced by Mattel Films, Skydance Media, and Apple Studios. In Hungary, the local production is handled by Mid Atlantic Productions Kft., with Anthony Vorhies serving as production manager.

Meanwhile, the indie drama Ponies, directed by Carl Bessai and starring Mena Massoud and Amber Midthunder, has recently begun filming in Hungary. Pioneer Stillking Films Hungary is managing the local production services for the project, which exemplifies Hungary’s growing appeal not just for blockbusters but also for character-driven independent films.

Looking ahead, the highly anticipated Dune: Messiah directed by Denis Villeneuve is set to begin filming in Budapest in September 2025. The production will return to Origo Studios, where the previous films in the franchise were shot. The film will continue the epic story of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, who now struggles with the immense power he holds as emperor of the known universe. Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani, with Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy joining the cast. The film is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026.

In addition to these productions, the upcoming film Alpha Gang directed by the Zellner Brothers is set to begin filming in Hungary in the second quarter of 2025. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cate Blanchett. The project is produced by MK2 Films and CAA Media Finance.

Furthermore, the Cold War thriller The Billion Dollar Spy, directed by Amma Asante and starring Russell Crowe and Harry Lawtey, began filming in Hungary on 14 April 2025. The film is based on the true story of Adolf Tolkachev, a Soviet engineer who risked his life to provide the United States with top-secret intelligence. The production is a collaboration between Walden Media and Weed Road Pictures, with Pioneer Stillking Films Hungary serving as coproducer. The postproduction work will take place in the United Kingdom.

All of these productions are benefiting from Hungary’s film support scheme, which offers a 30% rebate on eligible production expenditures. Extended in 2024 through the end of the decade, the incentive programme is designed to sustain the country’s booming screen industry, which has reached a record 910 m USD in direct annual production spend, representing a fourfold increase over the past five years. According to the National Film Institute - Hungary, the scheme is projected to help drive nearly 3 billion USD in film-related turnover by 2030.

As Hungary celebrates the 20th anniversary of its film incentive programme, the country continues to gain recognition as a premium filming destination. Recent internationally acclaimed productions such as Dune: Part Two, Poor Things, and The Brutalist were also filmed here, further solidifying Hungary’s reputation as a global production powerhouse.