24-04-2025

GRANTS: Five Hungarian Feature and Animated Films Receive NFI Support in 2025

By

    BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) has distributed 8,230,741 EUR in production grants for five domestic feature and animated films in 2025.

    The highest grant of 2.9 m EUR was allotted to Még egy kívánság directed by Kata Dobó Kata and produced by Megafilm Service Kft. The animated film Fairyheart / Tündér Lala, a Hungarian/German/Canadian coproduction directed by Anita Doron, received 2.4 m EUR.

    Other supported projects include My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról, a US/Hungarian coproduction helmed by Horváth Lili (1.4 m EUR), the anthology A 7 FŐBŰN, created by a collective of young directors (343,072 EUR), and Erdőmély, a Hungarian/Czech coproduction directed by Evženie Brabcová (110,254 EUR).

    The latest grants for feature films were announced on 28 March 2025.

    Click HERE to see the grants chart.

    Published in Hungary

    Latest from Anna Fekete

    More in this category:« GRANTS: NFI Production Grants for Hungarian Television Projects in 2025