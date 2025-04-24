GRANTS: Five Hungarian Feature and Animated Films Receive NFI Support in 2025

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) has distributed 8,230,741 EUR in production grants for five domestic feature and animated films in 2025.

The highest grant of 2.9 m EUR was allotted to Még egy kívánság directed by Kata Dobó Kata and produced by Megafilm Service Kft. The animated film Fairyheart / Tündér Lala, a Hungarian/German/Canadian coproduction directed by Anita Doron, received 2.4 m EUR.

Other supported projects include My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról, a US/Hungarian coproduction helmed by Horváth Lili (1.4 m EUR), the anthology A 7 FŐBŰN, created by a collective of young directors (343,072 EUR), and Erdőmély, a Hungarian/Czech coproduction directed by Evženie Brabcová (110,254 EUR).

The latest grants for feature films were announced on 28 March 2025.

