RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2023 Announces Selected Projects

RIGA: Fourteen film and series' projects have been selected for the 2nd RIGA IFF SHOWCASE pitching sessions, which will be held within the 10th edition of the Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 12 – 22 October 2023).

The projects come from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine, Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as from Tajikistan. They were selected from among a record number of submissions.

The festival's coproduction platform, curated by Kristīne Simsone, is intended for feature film and series' projects from the Baltics, Eastern and Central Europe, as well as parts of the Caucasus region.

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE will take place 19 - 21 October 2023 and will include a pitching session, industry screenings, networking events, as well as the panel discussion “Stories That Cross Borders: Shaping European Series Co‑Production'', organised in co-operation with the Council of Europe and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

Click HERE for the press release and for the list of selected projects.