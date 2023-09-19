FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Latvia Selects My Freedom as Oscar Candidate

RIGA: Ilze Kunga-Melgaile’s debut feature My Freedom / Mana Brīvība has been selected as Latvia‘s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction.

The main character is based on the journalist and politician Ita Kozakeviča, a bright figure in the pro-independence movement in the final Soviet years, who passed away suddenly at the age of 35 years in 1990.

My Freedom tells the story of Alicija (33), a Polish-born liberal free-thinker, living in Latvia, who joins the Awakening movement in the late 80s and 90s. Awakening (Atmoda) was a movement advocating for the restoration of Latvia's independence from the Soviet Union. Alicija's social activism soon intertwines with her personal life, as she learns of her husband's potential involvement with the KGB.

The film was produced by Latvia’s TASSE Film and coproduced by Lithuania's M-Films. The National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA supported the project.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.