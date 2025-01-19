Flow Scoops Two Nominations at BAFTA Film Awards 2025

The Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for The Apprentice.
The BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on 16 February 2025.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025:
Best Film:
The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions
Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema
Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive
Director:
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Original Screenplay:
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Leading Actor:
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)
Directed by Ali Abbasi
Supporting Actress:
Felicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Supporting Actor:
Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Cinematography:
Lol Crawley for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Production Design:
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Original Score:
Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Directed by Brady Corbet
Animated Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Children’s and Family Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
