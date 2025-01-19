Flow Scoops Two Nominations at BAFTA Film Awards 2025

LONDON: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis has been nominated in the Animated Film category as well as in the new Children’s and Family Film category at the BAFTA (British Film Academy Awards) 2025. Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist has nine nods including for Best Film.

The Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for The Apprentice.

The BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on 16 February 2025.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025:

Best Film:

The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions

Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema

Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

Director:

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Original Screenplay:

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Supporting Actress:

Felicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Supporting Actor:

Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Cinematography:

Lol Crawley for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Production Design:

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Original Score:

Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Animated Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Children’s and Family Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

