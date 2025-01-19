19-01-2025

Flow Scoops Two Nominations at BAFTA Film Awards 2025

    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis Flow by Gints Zilbalodis image courtesy Dream Well Studioo

    LONDON: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis has been nominated in the Animated Film category as well as in the new Children’s and Family Film category at the BAFTA (British Film Academy Awards) 2025. Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist has nine nods including for Best Film.

    The Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for The Apprentice.

    The BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on 16 February 2025.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025:

    Best Film:
    The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet
    Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions
    Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema
    Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

    Director:
    Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Original Screenplay:
    Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Leading Actor:

    Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Supporting Actress:
    The Brutalist by Brady Corbet, credit: Venice FF press officeFelicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Supporting Actor:
    Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Cinematography:
    Lol Crawley for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Production Design:
    Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Original Score:
    Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet

    Animated Film:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    Children’s and Family Film:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  

    Click HERE to see the full list of nominations.

