RIGA IFF 2026 Opens Submissions

RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 15 – 25 October 2026), one of the most prominent film events in the Baltics, has opened submissions for its 13th edition’s competitions.

The festival is accepting entries of feature-length films from the Baltic Sea region, Nordic countries, and Ukraine until 30 June 2026. These films will compete for the festival’s main award. Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting daring and bold short films from around the world is 31 May 2026.

Until 1 April 2026, all competition applications can be submitted free of charge.

To see the competition regulations and submit entries, visit enter.rigaiff.lv and filmfreeway.com/rigaiff.

Click HERE for the press release.