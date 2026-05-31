Film Center Serbia Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Media Group

According to the signed documents, the cooperation will be aimed at promoting the Expo 2027 specialised exhibition, as well as improving institutional and media ties between the two countries. Exchange of content, joint production, organisation of events, technological cooperation and exchange of experts are planned.
The signing of the agreement with Film Center Serbia represents an additional step in strengthening cultural and audiovisual cooperation between Serbia and China, with the aim of developing international partnerships and new opportunities for the domestic film industry, according to Film Center Serbia.