Film Center Serbia Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Media Group

BELGRADE: A series of cooperation agreements was signed in Beijing between the China Media Group (CMG) and the institutions of the Republic of Serbia, including Film Center Serbia ( FCS ) in the presence of the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

According to the signed documents, the cooperation will be aimed at promoting the Expo 2027 specialised exhibition, as well as improving institutional and media ties between the two countries. Exchange of content, joint production, organisation of events, technological cooperation and exchange of experts are planned.

The signing of the agreement with Film Center Serbia represents an additional step in strengthening cultural and audiovisual cooperation between Serbia and China, with the aim of developing international partnerships and new opportunities for the domestic film industry, according to Film Center Serbia.