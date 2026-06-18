PRODUCTION: Shooting Underway for Belgian/Latvian/Dutch Strokes of Madness in Riga

Strokes of Madness by Lander Haverals and Dominik van Malder shooting

RIGA: Latvia’s capital city is a futuristic city in the psychological drama Strokes of Madness, a Belgian/Latvian/Dutch project which aims to take the viewer inside the mind of a teenager whose talent turns against him. Filming in Latvia will wrap at the end of June 2026.

Lander Haverals and Dominik van Malder are the directors of the film, and Thibaud Dooms, Dara Oguntubi, Janne Desmet, Wim Willaert, and Dominique Van Malder play the main characters.

Hans Everaert of Menuetto Film (Belgium) is producing in coproduction with Darta Vīgriēze, Inese Boka-Grube, and Gints Grube from Mistrus Media, as well as Volya Films (the Netherlands), and Tarantula (Belgium).

VAF (Flemish Audiovisual Fund), Screen Flanders, CCA (Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles), the Belgian Tax Shelter, the National Film Centre of Latvia (with 204,800 EUR), and the Netherlands Film Fund are backing the project.

Latvian production designer Karlis Utinans is part of the crew, alongside music composer Tom Auniņš and dozens of other Latvian professionals.

Filming is taking place in Latvia and Belgium, and the premiere is set in 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Menuetto Film (Belgium)

Coproducers:

Mistrus Media (Latvia)

Volya Films (the Netherlands)

Tarantula (Belgium)

Credits:

Directors: Lander Haverals, Dominik van Malder

Scriptwriters: Lander Haverals, Dominik van Malder

DoP: Teun Poppe

Production designers: Hendrik Van Kets, Karlis Utinans

Costume designer: Tine Deseure

Make-up artist: Evalotte Oosterop

Music composers: Bram Van Camp, Toms Aunins

Cast: Thibaud Dooms, Dara Oguntubi, Janne Desmet, Wim Willaert, Dominique Van Malder