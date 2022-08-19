PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Ignas Miškinis Shoots Coming-of-Age Drama Southern Chronicles

VILNIUS. Lithuanian director Ignas Miškinis is in production with his coming-of-age drama Southern Chronicles / Pietinia kronikas. The film is produced by Lukas Trimonis through IN SCRIPT with support from the Lithuanian Film Centre and the national broadcaster LRT .

Southern Chronicles is based on Rimantas Kmita's novel of the same title. In the working-class neighbourhood of the Lithuanian city of Siauliai, a few years after the restoration of the country’s independence, 17-year-old Rimants is more interested in playing rugby, listening to music and dealing on the black market with his friend Minde than studying for school. Rimants is certain that physical strength and money are essential for success in a changing, competitive society. But when he falls in love with the beautiful, middle-class Monika, his faith in love and future is tested.

Eglė Vertelytė penned the script. The cast is led by young generation actors Džiugas Grinys, Robertas Petraitis, Digna Kulionytė and Irena Sikorskyte, while supporting cast includes Dovilė Šilkaityte, Algirdas Dainavičius, Dainius Gavenonis and Neringa Varnelytė.

The budget is approximately 1,267,000 EUR.

The first phase of shooting was held 1-10 August 2022, and the next phase is due for October-November, and also January 2023. In all, there are 16 shooting days.

The film is shooting in Šiauliai, Vilnius and on the Lithuanian seacoast.

Southern Chronicles is planned to be completed in December 2023. Local distributor and sales agent are not yet known.

Production Information:

Producer:

IN SCRIPT (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Ignas Miškinis

Screenwriter: Eglė Vertelytė

DoP: Narvydas Naujalis

Editor: Dominykas Kokanauskis

Sound director: Saulius Urbanavičius

Production designer: Aurimas Akšys

Composer: Vytis Puronas

Cast: Džiugas Grinys, Robertas Petraitis, Digna Kulionytė, Irena Sikorskyte, Dovilė Šilkaityte, Algirdas Dainavičius, Dainius Gavenonis, Neringa Varnelytė