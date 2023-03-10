FESTIVALS: Meeting Point - Vilnius 2023 Announces Projects Selected for Coming Soon Pitching Session

The selection includes seven documentaries, 12 fiction films and one hybrid project.
The other main events at Meeting Point – Vilnius 2023 are the Industry Screening Platform, the panels ToT - TALKS ON TOMORROW and Talents Nest (a talent development initiative for emerging professionals from the Baltic countries, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries).
MPV 2023 Official Selection for Coming Soon Section:
David’s Garden (Armenia), documentary
Directed by Garush Ghazaryan
Heart, Don’t Be Afraid (Georgia), documentary
Directed by Ana Kvichidze
Isthmus (Greece), documentary
Directed by Yiannis Marinopoulos
Life and Death of a Christmas Tree (Lithuania), documentary
Directed by Artūras Jevdokimas, Bernardas Andriušis
Produced by Ringailė Leščinskienė
Patarinos (Spain), documentary
Directed by Zeltia Outeiriño Gonzalez
Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania), documentary
Directed by Joris Skudra
Produced by Joris Skudra
Trust Me (Poland, Germany), documentary
Directed by Joanna Ratajczak
Produced by Stanislaw Zaborowski
Athlete (Germany, Turkey), fiction
Directed by Semih Gülen, Mustafa Emin Büyükcoskun
Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia), fiction
Directed by Ivan Marinović
Produced by Marija Stojanović
Her Body (Czech Republic, Slovakia), fiction
Directed by Natálie Císařovská
Produced by Viktor Schwarcz, Katarína Krnáčová
I Am Not Like That (Croatia), fiction
Directed by Zvonimir Munivrana
Produced by Zvonimir Munivrana
Johatsu (Lithuania), fiction
Directed by Lina Lužytė, Nerijus Milerius
Produced by Uljana Kim
Look at Me (Georgia), fiction
Directed by George Sikharulidze
LOTUS (Latvia), fiction
Directed by Signe Birkova
Produced by Dominiks Jarmakovičs
Nobody Likes Me (Czech Republic), fiction
Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda
Produced by Guillaume de Seille
Scirocco (Hungary, Morocco), fiction
Directed by Yassine Marco Marroccu
Produced by Andrea Aicha Taschier
Sensitive Person (Czech Republic), fiction
Directed by Tomáš Klein
Produced by Martina Netíková
Wiesenwood (Germany), fiction
Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer
Say “Ukraine” (Ukraine), hybrid
Directed by Serhiy Lysenko
Guest Project:
Good Guys Goes to Heaven (Romania), fiction
Directed by Radu Potcoavă
Produced by Radu Potcoavă