FESTIVALS: Meeting Point - Vilnius 2023 Announces Projects Selected for Coming Soon Pitching Session

VILNIUS: Twenty projects (including a guest project) have been selected for the Coming Soon pitching session at Meeting Point – Vilnius , which will be held 20 – 22 March 2023 within the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (16 – 26 March 2023).

The selection includes seven documentaries, 12 fiction films and one hybrid project.

The other main events at Meeting Point – Vilnius 2023 are the Industry Screening Platform, the panels ToT - TALKS ON TOMORROW and Talents Nest (a talent development initiative for emerging professionals from the Baltic countries, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries).

MPV 2023 Official Selection for Coming Soon Section:

David’s Garden (Armenia), documentary

Directed by Garush Ghazaryan

Heart, Don’t Be Afraid (Georgia), documentary

Directed by Ana Kvichidze

Isthmus (Greece), documentary

Directed by Yiannis Marinopoulos

Life and Death of a Christmas Tree (Lithuania), documentary

Directed by Artūras Jevdokimas, Bernardas Andriušis

Produced by Ringailė Leščinskienė

Patarinos (Spain), documentary

Directed by Zeltia Outeiriño Gonzalez

Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania), documentary

Directed by Joris Skudra

Produced by Joris Skudra

Trust Me (Poland, Germany), documentary

Directed by Joanna Ratajczak

Produced by Stanislaw Zaborowski

Athlete (Germany, Turkey), fiction

Directed by Semih Gülen, Mustafa Emin Büyükcoskun

Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia), fiction

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Marija Stojanović

Her Body (Czech Republic, Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Natálie Císařovská

Produced by Viktor Schwarcz, Katarína Krnáčová

I Am Not Like That (Croatia), fiction

Directed by Zvonimir Munivrana

Produced by Zvonimir Munivrana

Johatsu (Lithuania), fiction

Directed by Lina Lužytė, Nerijus Milerius

Produced by Uljana Kim

Look at Me (Georgia), fiction

Directed by George Sikharulidze

LOTUS (Latvia), fiction

Directed by Signe Birkova

Produced by Dominiks Jarmakovičs

Nobody Likes Me (Czech Republic), fiction

Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda

Produced by Guillaume de Seille

Scirocco (Hungary, Morocco), fiction

Directed by Yassine Marco Marroccu

Produced by Andrea Aicha Taschier

Sensitive Person (Czech Republic), fiction

Directed by Tomáš Klein

Produced by Martina Netíková

Wiesenwood (Germany), fiction

Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer

Say “Ukraine” (Ukraine), hybrid

Directed by Serhiy Lysenko

Guest Project:

Good Guys Goes to Heaven (Romania), fiction

Directed by Radu Potcoavă

Produced by Radu Potcoavă