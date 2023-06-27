PRODUCTION: Vytautas Puidokas in Production with Lithuanian/French Doc Abandoned

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Vytautas Puidokas is currently finishing production on his long documentary Abandoned, which is estimated to be completed in early 2024.

At a desolate farm in the snowy countryside, a group of troubled men, including recovering addicts and former prisoners, find their last chance of redemption. Led by Žanas, a former addict who turned his life around through nature and Catholicism, the men struggle to overcome their pasts and avoid relapse. Unexpectedly, a 14-year-old boy named Matas joins the farm, seeking solace from his own childhood trauma. As the community bonds over their shared struggles, they discover the power of love and support in healing their wounds.

“In Eastern Europe, addiction is a deeply ingrained issue affecting half of all families. Director Vytautas Puidokas embarked on a poignant exploration of this topic in 2021, centering on a religious community functioning as a rehabilitation centre. Our film aims to present a multifaceted portrait of this community, with a particular focus on Matas, a sensitive and vulnerable young boy who stands as its core. Despite the intense dynamics within the group, they have formed a united and supportive family. Through our observational approach to filmmaking, we aim to unveil the entire cycle of addiction. We delve into its formation, its impact on relationships, the transmission of behaviours across generations, and, most importantly, the path to recovery”, producer Ruta Jekentaite told FNE.

Jekentaite is producing through Lithuanian ŪKŲ FILMS in coproduction with Estelle Robin You through the French GRANDE OURSE films and in association with Baltic Productions & Broom films (Lithuania).

“Currently, approximately 80% of the film has been shot. We are grateful for the support from the Lithuanian Film Centre and the national TV channel. Additionally, we have formed a strong coproduction team from France to assist with the editing process”, Jekentaite also said.

The Lithuanian Film Centre granted the project with 17,000 EUR for development and 60,000 EUR for production. The production is also supported by the Lithuanian Film Tax Incentive (20,000 EUR) and the Lithuanian National Television (LRT) (7,000 EUR), while the international funding comes from GRANDE OURSE films and Arte G.E.I.E. The total budget is 300,000 EUR.

“We have started working on a rough cut in the process of shooting, and we plan to take part in work in progress events and to look for distribution partners”, Jekentaite added.

Production Information:

Producer:

Uku Films (Lithuania)

Ruta Jekentaite: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

GRANDE OURSE films (France)

Credits:

Director: Vytautas Puidokas

Screenwriter:Vytautas Puidokas

DoP: Linas Žiūra