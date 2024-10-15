PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Milan Konjević Shoots Sequel to Most Watched Yugoslav Film Franchise of All Times

BELGRADE: The Return of Žika’s Dynasty / Povratak Žikine dinastije, a long-awaited sequel of the famous franchise that opened in 1977 with Zoran Calic’ Crazy Years – Žika’s Dynasty / Lude godine, is currently in production in Serbia, directed by Milan Konjević. Film Center Serbia is supporting it.

Serbian acting star Nikola Kojo reprises his role of Miša Pavlović after more than 30 years. Miša's sons, played by Nikola Bruno and Gavrilo Ivanković, come to Serbia. Miša has not seen them for a long time, since they are living with his once beloved Natasha in Moscow. When the guys arrive, a new crazy year begins, full of laughter, adventures, and family values, as well.

The script has been written by Milena Marković, the most prominent Serbian dramatist of the moment and also the daughter of one of the original scriptwriters of the franchise, Jovan Marković, who is now supervising the production of this sequel.

The rest of the cast consists of: Vesna Čipčić, Vladimir Petrović (also reprising their original roles), Danijela Dimitrovska, Srđan Timarov, Mladen Sovilj, Jovo Maksić, Milena Predić and Slobodan Boda Ninković, among others.

Milan Todorović, Ognjen Rakčević, Goran Peković and Jovan Marković are producing the film, whereas Ivica Vidanović is the executive producer. The Return of Žika’s Dynasty is produced by Serbian companies Talking Wolf Productions, Olimp Produkcija, Film i Ton and Cinnamon Films. The budget has not been disclosed.

“I am very happy that we've finally started filming the long-prepared continuation of the most famous franchise from this region. It is practically a reboot, but more like a legacy sequel. The old characters continue their stories, but they pass them on to the new generation. I'm very pleased with how the shoot is going so far. It's very funny, sometimes it's so funny that we can't finish the scene. Our actors are fantastic, both the new characters and returning old ones. I am especially glad that our supervisor on the production is the creator of the old franchise, Jovan Markovic, with whom we consult about scenes and characters, in order to keep the old spirit,” producer Milan Todorović told FNE.

The shooting began in mid-September 2024 on locations in Belgrade and the nearby town of Pančevo, as well as at the mountain of Zlatibor.

“In the fall of 2025, the film will go to cinemas in Serbia and the region, but also in countries with Serbian diaspora,” producer Milan Todorović added.

The Crazy Years franchise spawned 10 feature films from 1977 up to 1991.

Production Information:

Producers:

Talking Wolf Productions (Serbia)

Olimp Produkcija (Serbia)

Film i Ton (Serbia)

Cinnamon Films (Serbia)

Milan Todorović: This email address is being protected from spambots.

Credits:

Director: Milan Konjević

Scriptwriter: Milena Marković

DoP: Darko Stanojev

Cast: Nikola Kojo, Nikola Bruno, Gavrilo Ivanković, Vesna Čipčić, Vladimir Petrović, Danijela Dimitrovska, Srđan Timarov, Mladen Sovilj, Jovo Maksić, Milena Predić, Slobodan Boda Ninković, Ljiljana Stjepanović, Katarina Veljović, Tamara Radovanović, Mina Nenadović