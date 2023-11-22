FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2023 Announces Winners

VILNIUS: Maryna Vroda’s Stepne won Best Film Award in the Feature Film Competition of the 21st European Film Forum Scanorama . The biggest autumn film event in Lithuania was held 9 – 19 November 2023 in the four biggest cities in the country, Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, as well as in Alytus and Visaginas.

The festival closed with the national premiere of the first Lithuanian 3D feature film Twittering Soul directed by prominent Lithuanian visual artist Deimantas Narkevicius, a sculptor-turned director, who represented Lithuania at the 49th Venice Art Biennale.

The highlights of the festival were also Georgian female directors’ film prints from the 70s and 80s unexpectedly discovered in the Lithuanian film archives by Scanorama’s founder Grazina Arlickaite and other Lithuanian film critics.

The programme of the festival also included the traditional section News from the North and the experimental film programme Wild Cards, as well as in memoriam screenings of the Canadian filmmaker Michael Snow.

WINNERS:

Best Film in the Feature Film Competition:

Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Maryna Vroda

Produced by vrodastudio

Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film

Supported by Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund

Best Film Award in the European Short Film Competition Glimpses of Europe:

The Bitch (France, Colombia)

Directed by Carlos Melo Gampert

Best Lithuanian Short Film Award:

Plica Polonica

Directed by Agata Tracevič