VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre has distributed 4,514,130 EUR as production grants for six feature films, seven documentaries, five animated films and six minority coproductions.

The feature film Barakuda directed by Tomas Vengris received the biggest grant of 635,000 EUR.

Among the minority coproductions receiving support are new projects by Brendan McHugh, Sergei Loznitsa and Juris Poškus.

The grants were announced on 15 February 2024.

