GRANTS: Arts Council Malta Announces Production Grants in Screen Support Scheme

VALLETTA: The Arts Council Malta has distributed 900,000 EUR for the production of three long films within the new Screen Support Scheme.

The projects receiving support are the feature films Nativity directed by Joshua Cassar Gaspar, which received the biggest amount of 450,000 EUR, and In Memory of Times to Come by Larissa Sansour and Søren Lind, as well as the animated film Karamellu tar-Rahal t’Isfel – Season 2 by Neil Zammit.

The Screen Support Scheme was launched in 2024 as a result of an intensive research and consultation process with stakeholders. This is the first time when the fund, which offers support to the local film industry, is being managed by Arts Council Malta as part of the Ministry for the National Heritage, Arts and Local Government.

The fund is divided into five strands: Screenwriting, Development, Short Film, Long Film Production and Cultural Programmes. Now in its second year, the scheme has doubled its investment in local productions from 1 m EUR to 2 million EUR.

