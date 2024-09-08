The Animation and Video Game Festival BLON Celebrates 10th Edition in Style

KLAIPĖDA: The 10th edition of the Animation and Video Game Festival BLON , which will be held in the Lithuanian town of Klaipėda 12 – 15 September 2024, is promising a rich and diverse programme featuring works of animation, VR and video games from around the world.

Among the highlights of the festival are the three competitive animated short film programmes (International, Lithuanian and Ukrainian), an international VR exhibition and the “Aware Game Awards” video game awards programme showcasing 10 games from Germany, Estonia, Finland, the Czech Republic, Japan, Latvia, Greece, Switzerland and Lithuania.

The programme of the festival also includes seminars, creative workshops and meetings with foreign and Lithuanian creators, as well as events dedicated to families and free film screenings for Klaipėda residents and visitors.

“The festive tenth edition of the festival is perfectly refined and balanced to offer a diverse audience experience. The most powerful recent virtual reality works, an impressive and belief-challenging augmented reality exhibition by Danish artist and animator Sara Koppel, innovative and mind-expanding games, and a rare opportunity to hear the craftsmanship of Irish artist David O’Reilly in his creative workshops. And this is just part of what we have prepared this year,” says Laura Almantaitė, the director of the festival.

The Animation and Video Game Festival BLON, which is funded by the Lithuanian Film Centre and the Lithuanian Council for Culture, is the only event in the Baltic region dedicated exclusively to video games, digital art and animation.

International Competition – Part I:

A Border Guard and His Dog (Poland, Spain)

Directed by Pablo Ballarín

The Juggler’s Guide (Estonia)

Directed by Rebeka Kruss

Lack (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Prevencki

Looped (Sweden)

Directed by Thomas Costa Freté

Nun or Never (Finland)

Directed by Heta Jäälinoja

The Swineherd (Denmark)

Directed by Magnus Igland Møller, Peter Smith

Her Own Truth (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Kruczek

The Waiting (Germany)

Directed by Voker Schlecht

International Competition – Part II:

There Was a Man (Poland)

Directed by Kamil Wójcik

Circle of Dew (Sweden)

Directed by Emma Richey

Crab Day (Poland, UK)

Directed by Ross Stringer

Dodo (Germany)

Directed by Yi Luo

The Last Man on Earth (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Żybul

Migration (Latvia, Korea, UK)

Directed by Arturs Voblikovs

Us, the Sea and the Sad End (Poland)

Directed by Małgorzata Rybak

The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska

In the End (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Stūre

The One Who Knows (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Eglė Davidavičė

International Competition – Part III:

49 385 (Poland)

Directed by Helena Stanczyk

Bye Bear (Germany, USA)

Directed by Jan Bitzer

Chicken (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Anna Benner

Flower Show (Finland)

Directed by Elli Vuorinen

Nochar (Germany)

Directed by Felix Ferdinand Lipp

The Photo That Came to Life (Estonia)

Directed by Mikk Mägi

Horse Portrait (Poland)

Directed by Witold Giersz

Spring (Poland)

Directed by Pernille Kjaer

Click HERE to see the Lithuanian Film Competition Programme and HERE for the Ukrainian Film Competition Programme.