The Animation and Video Game Festival BLON Celebrates 10th Edition in Style

Among the highlights of the festival are the three competitive animated short film programmes (International, Lithuanian and Ukrainian), an international VR exhibition and the “Aware Game Awards” video game awards programme showcasing 10 games from Germany, Estonia, Finland, the Czech Republic, Japan, Latvia, Greece, Switzerland and Lithuania.
The programme of the festival also includes seminars, creative workshops and meetings with foreign and Lithuanian creators, as well as events dedicated to families and free film screenings for Klaipėda residents and visitors.
“The festive tenth edition of the festival is perfectly refined and balanced to offer a diverse audience experience. The most powerful recent virtual reality works, an impressive and belief-challenging augmented reality exhibition by Danish artist and animator Sara Koppel, innovative and mind-expanding games, and a rare opportunity to hear the craftsmanship of Irish artist David O’Reilly in his creative workshops. And this is just part of what we have prepared this year,” says Laura Almantaitė, the director of the festival.
The Animation and Video Game Festival BLON, which is funded by the Lithuanian Film Centre and the Lithuanian Council for Culture, is the only event in the Baltic region dedicated exclusively to video games, digital art and animation.
International Competition – Part I:
A Border Guard and His Dog (Poland, Spain)
Directed by Pablo Ballarín
The Juggler’s Guide (Estonia)
Directed by Rebeka Kruss
Lack (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Prevencki
Looped (Sweden)
Directed by Thomas Costa Freté
Nun or Never (Finland)
Directed by Heta Jäälinoja
The Swineherd (Denmark)
Directed by Magnus Igland Møller, Peter Smith
Her Own Truth (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Kruczek
The Waiting (Germany)
Directed by Voker Schlecht
International Competition – Part II:
There Was a Man (Poland)
Directed by Kamil Wójcik
Circle of Dew (Sweden)
Directed by Emma Richey
Crab Day (Poland, UK)
Directed by Ross Stringer
Dodo (Germany)
Directed by Yi Luo
The Last Man on Earth (Poland)
Directed by Joanna Żybul
Migration (Latvia, Korea, UK)
Directed by Arturs Voblikovs
Us, the Sea and the Sad End (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Rybak
The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska
In the End (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Stūre
The One Who Knows (Lithuania, France)
Directed by Eglė Davidavičė
International Competition – Part III:
49 385 (Poland)
Directed by Helena Stanczyk
Bye Bear (Germany, USA)
Directed by Jan Bitzer
Chicken (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Anna Benner
Flower Show (Finland)
Directed by Elli Vuorinen
Nochar (Germany)
Directed by Felix Ferdinand Lipp
The Photo That Came to Life (Estonia)
Directed by Mikk Mägi
Horse Portrait (Poland)
Directed by Witold Giersz
Spring (Poland)
Directed by Pernille Kjaer
