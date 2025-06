Smashing Hit for The Southern Chronicles at Lithuanian National Awards Silver Crane 2025

VILNIUS: Ignas Miškinis’s Lithuanian/Estonian feature film The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas won 12 awards out of 14 nominations, including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Script and Best Leading Actor, at the 16th National Film Awards Silver Crane held in Vilnius.

The Locarno Golden Leopard winner Toxic / Akiplėša directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė received three trophies (for leading actress, cinematographer and composer).

Murmuring Hearts / Murmančios širdys by Vytautas Puidokas won Best Long Documentary.

The Golden Crane for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to film historian Gražina Arlickaitė, who is also the founder and artistic director of the Scanorama Film Festival.

The Award for the Promotion of Film Culture went to the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino pavasaris.

The Silver Crane Awards were held on 8 June 2025, organised by the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association AVAKA together with the Birštonas Municipality Administration, and partially funded by the Lithuanian Film Centre.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Produced by by IN SCRIPT

Coproduced by Nafta Film

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT

Best Director:

Ignas Miškinis for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Leading Actress:

Ieva Rupeikaitė in Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Lithuania’s Akis Bado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Best Leading Actor:

Džiugas Grinys in The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Supporting Actress:

Irena Sikorskytė in The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Supporting Actor:

Robertas Petraitis in The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Script:

Eglė Vertelytė for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Cinematographer:

Vytautas Katkus for Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Best Editor:

Danielius Kokanauskis for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Composer:

Gediminas Jakubka for Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Best Make-up:

Vaida Navickaitė for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Costume Design:

Agnė Biskytė for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Production Design:

Aurimas Akšys for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Sound Design:

Saulius Urbanavičius for The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Best Short Film:

Sujip (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway)

Directed by Gintarė Parulytė

Best Minority Coproduction:

Signe Birkova for Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania)

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim

Best Long Documentary:

Murmuring Hearts / Murmančios širdys (Lithuania, France, Norway)

Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

Produced by Uku Films

Coproduced by Grande Ourse Films, Baltic Productions

Silver Crane Egg for Best Student Film:

Past the Hill of Napoleon’s Hat / Pravaziavus Napoleono kepure

Directed by Arnos Balčiūnas

Audience Award:

The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Award for the Promotion of Film Culture:

Vilnius International Film Festival Kino pavasaris

Golden Crane for Lifetime Achievement:

Gražina Arlickaitė