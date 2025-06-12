Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at Annecy: Q&A with Director/Producer Réka Anna Szakály

ANNECY: FNE spoke to Hungarian director/producer Réka Anna Szakály about her short animated film Witches’ Sabbath / Boszorkányszombat, which is taking part in the Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at the Annecy International Animation Festival (8 – 14 June 2025), in celebration of the 111th anniversary of Hungarian animation.

On a Saturday night, a mother and daughter stumble upon a ritual unfolding at the witches’ hour, unintentionally breaking its ancient rhythm. A third woman is there too, but she’s already dead. As the night deepens, the daughter must learn to let go… and to let something else in.

Witches’ Sabbath is produced by Gábor Osváth through Boddah in coproduction with Réka Anna Szakály through Sparhelt Animation, with support (at this point) from Creative Europe MEDIA.

FNE: Tell us about the project you are pitching here in Annecy!

Réka Anna Szakály: Witches’ Sabbath is a 2D animated short film exploring themes such as womanhood, grief, and human connection. It's a metaphorical tale aimed at adults and young adults. We are currently in the final stages of scriptwriting and visual development. The project has received development support from the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

FNE: How important is the support of the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI) for your project and for Hungarian animation in general?

Réka Anna Szakály: The support of NFI is fundamental. Ideally, it serves as the primary institutional backbone for any Hungarian animation project, providing essential resources and visibility both locally and internationally.

FNE: What is the difference in how you approach TV and web series compared to an animated feature film?

Réka Anna Szakály: While we are currently presenting a short film, the approach to long projects is significantly different. Features typically require the involvement of multiple coproducers due to the larger budget, and distributors play a key role early in the process. The Hungarian animation sector would greatly benefit from an increase in coproduced animated series. Web series, in particular, are gaining momentum and could represent a future direction for the industry - making it essential to keep an eye on emerging trends and platforms.

FNE: Animation production is a marathon and often takes many years to complete. How long will your project take, and how do animators sustain momentum throughout production?

Réka Anna Szakály: We estimate the production of Witches’ Sabbath to take approximately one year. Maintaining creative energy is crucial, and having a director who can inspire and lead with clarity helps to keep the team motivated. It’s common for animators to work across multiple projects, but our goal is to establish a stable, committed team for the duration of the film.

FNE: How important is finding international coproducers for your project?

Réka Anna Szakály: While it is possible to produce this film without international partners, we plan to apply for support from the National Film Institute - Hungary. That said, involving international coproducers would undoubtedly bring additional resources and perspectives that could enrich the film and expand its reach.