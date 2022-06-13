FESTIVALS: Clara Sola Wins 2022 Philosophical Film Festival in Skopje

SKOPJE: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature Clara Sola, a coproduction between Sweden, Costa Rica, Belgium, Germany and the United States, won the Golden Owl Award for Best Feature Film at the 12th Philosophical Film Festival , which took place in Skopje 1 – 9 June 2022.

The audience jury for Best Feature Film picked as its winner Aleem Khan's debut film After Love (United Kingdom, France), from among five films in the Official Feature Film Competition.

Several awards were handed in the Short Competition Programme, including Best Short Film by the Audience for the Hungarian Branka by Ákos K. Kovács.

The awards ceremony at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia was followed by a screening of the Turkish/French/German/Dutch coproduction Something Useful by Pelin Esmer, followed by a discussion with the director.

The Philosophical Film Festival is a film festival on the crossroads between philosophy and film, which tries to promote the idea of film as a medium that can provoke philosophical thought and illustrate philosophical ideas. The festival screened 40 films, held around 50 events, and had 20 domestic and international guests.

The festival is organised by the Macedonian Philosophical Society.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Feature Film by the Jury:

Clara Sola (Sweden, Costa Rica, Belgium, Germany, United States)

Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Best Feature Film by the Audience:

After Love (United Kingdom, France)

Directed byAleem Khan

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film by the Jury:

Warsha (France, Lebanon)

Directed by Dania Bdeir

Special Mention:

A Quiet Man (France)

Directed by Nyima Cartier

Best Short Film by the Audience:

Branka (Hungary)

Directed by Ákos K. Kovács